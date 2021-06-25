15 keys to get the most out of Instagram for companies

June 25, 2021 5 min read

The author is a Udemy instructor, entrepreneur, and digital innovator

If you have a company or want to boost your personal brand, using Instagram can be the difference between having more or less presence and above all, sales. In Mexico alone, a potential ad viewing of 32 million people is reported .

50% of people are more interested in a brand when they see its ads on Instagram and 90% of users follow at least one business, which shows the potential of this social network. If you want to promote Instagram in favor of your business, I share 15 keys that will make your company grow, will make you known and will increase your sales in the long run.

1. Create ads. Ads on Instagram really reach those people who have already visited similar pages or who have a real interest in products and services like yours, so don't hesitate to use them.

2. Make the most of local reach. If you have a local business, Instagram allows you to reach people who are nearby through ads, you just need to optimize them correctly and set a perimeter around your location. Optimize and attract those interested in similar products or services.

3. Make sure your account is a business one. Do not miss the wide variety of free tools that the social network makes available to businesses, such as the possibility of accessing traffic statistics or generating ads. Set up your account to be a company account and take advantage of them.

4. Make an unforgettable profile description. Create a phrase that reaches your customer's heart, always giving priority to the benefit that your consumers will obtain from buying from you and the use of keywords relevant to them. Also, use emojis and include your website address.

5. Capture new leads. Do it through an exchange: in the web link of the profile offer some digital asset, be it an e-book, free course, video or tutorial in exchange for the name and email. This list of leads that you will create is ground gold to create a long-term relationship of trust with them.

6. Use #hashtags. They work as bookmarks to find specific content, as well as being a way to stay on top of topics of interest. So look for relevant hashtags and use them in your posts. This way, new potential clients will find you organically.

7. Answer your clients. This, in addition to increasing their interaction, will help you learn what they are looking for and how you can satisfy them.

8. Post a good profile picture. If you are looking to enhance your personal brand, use a professional photo of yourself and if you have a logo, use it. The objective is that among thousands of accounts, your clients begin to relate your profile image to your brand.

9. Take advantage of statistics. Every good strategy requires a measurement of results, so take advantage of the statistics that Instagram offers you for free. So you can know the age, interests and location of whoever follows you. This is key information for when you make announcements.

10. Use the stories. While 86% of users use this functionality, only 36% of companies use it. Use them and if you have more than 10 thousand followers, direct them to a website, you will make them visit you and buy from you organically.

11. Generate video content. It is advisable to create between one and two videos per week of at least 30 minutes each. Use them for IGTV and cut them to offer them for 10 minute installments on your profile.

12. Question your followers. Create posts that invite questions to be answered in the comments. With this, while you get to know your customers more, your publications will have a good reach because the Instagram algorithm will favor this type of content.

13. Make live videos. The algorithm also benefits this type of content, plus it is proven that people like and share it, so take advantage of it!

14. Use Creator Studio. It is Instagram's own platform that brings together all the tools to effectively publish, manage, monetize and measure the content of your account. Get organized with her and once a month schedule the publications for the next 30 days, so you will optimize your time.

15. Be consistent and persistent. Post daily or at least twice a week. Take care to start with good momentum and maintain it, it is the key to success. Do not despair that you will constantly see your account grow.

