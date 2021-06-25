Finance

U.S. Bill Against Big Five Monopoly Passes House Vote

U.S. antitrust bill against Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google – Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
Next Article
U.S. Bill Against Big Five Monopoly Passes House Vote
Image credit: efes / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

U.S. antitrust bill against Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google – Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), which seeks to reduce their monopoly superpowers, passed the House Judiciary Committee vote on Thursday.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Clamping on unfair competition

Advanced after a marathon 20-hour session with a tight bipartisan 20-21 vote, the measure has been furiously sponsored by antitrust subcommittee Chair David Cicilline.

As reported by Reuters, the vote means that these tech giants will have to choose between running a platform and competing on it. Representative Cicilline emphasized the importance of the bill due to their unfair practices by stating: “Google, Amazon, and Apple each favor their own products in search results, giving themselves an unfair advantage over competitors.”

One of the highlight outcomes of the session is the approval of several bills that stop platforms like Amazon.com from undermining rivals who use their platform, and to force the other big techs tech companies contemplating mergers, “to show that they are legal, rather than requiring antitrust enforcers to prove that they are not.”

The House further approved a measure that obliges platforms to allow their users to freely transfer their data.

Session highlights

Microsoft was one of the session’s main protagonists, as the possibility of subjecting Bill Gates’ company to the committee’s whole four-bill package provoked several clashes. As reported by the L.A. Times, the grounds for a “covered platform” in such proposals are based on “market capitalization, monthly users and whether other businesses depend on the company’s services.”

In the extensive exchange that put both Democrats and Republicans at loggerheads within themselves, the House committee debated over antitrust principles, content moderation, freedom of speech, and the criteria of how lawfully define a foreign competitor.

Rebecca Allensworth, professor of antitrust studies at Vanderbilt University School of Law, had anticipated that the session would be “a really big effort,” as the complex language employed sparked sounding disagreements as the discussion is a rewrite of four decades of antitrust law.

According to –Democrat– House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “This legislation attempts to address that [parties concern] in the interest of fairness, in the interest of competition, and the interest of meeting the needs of people whose privacy, whose data and all the rest is at the mercy of these tech companies.”

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises