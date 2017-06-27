Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Congratulations, entrepreneurs! Today is the International Day of SMEs

The UN ruled that from this year on June 27 will be the day to commemorate small businesses.
Congratulations, entrepreneurs! Today is the International Day of SMEs
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We all deserve a day to celebrate our daily work. That is why the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) ruled that from 2017 on June 27 the International Day of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be celebrated.

According to a publication on the UN page , SMEs are companies that have a small number of workers (generally, less than 250 people) and a moderate turnover, they are the backbone of most economies of the world and play a key role in developing countries.

The objective of celebrating SMEs is to support the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through job creation and economic development.

This year the celebration of the International Day of SMEs was Argentina where professionals from the business world and specialized academics gathered.

Data from the International Council for Small Business (ICSB), this type of business, whether it belongs to the formal or informal sector of the economy, represents more than 90% of all companies, generates between 60 and 70% of employment and is responsible for the 50% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) worldwide.

In Mexico, there are four million SMEs that generate 72% of employment and account for 52% of the annual national GDP.

What is missing in Mexico to empower SMEs?

