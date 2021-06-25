Save your spot for a $ 125,000 hot air balloon ride into space

June 25, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Tourism to space is becoming closer and more lustful. Blue Origin will carry out one of the first trips manned by untrained citizens the following month, but unlike the short flight that Jeff Bezos' company will carry out, Space Perspective will offer a much more comfortable experience on a trip within a “ hot air balloon ”space.

It will be a pressurized cabin the size of a football stadium that will have a 360-degree panoramic view. Each capsule on the ship will seat eight, but there will be a bar and restrooms in a common area. It will also have Wi-Fi , which will allow a live broadcast of the trip.

Passengers will board at the Florida Kennedy Space Center and rise high enough to see the curvature of the Earth. It is estimated that the trip will last around 6 hours and the passengers will not need any special equipment or previous training.

The Neptune One spacecraft will be the one that will make the flight at the end of 2024. On June 18 it had a successful test flight without a crew in which a route similar to the one that tourists from space would take. All SpacePerspective commercial flights will carry a pilot on the spacecraft.

The founders of the company, Taber MacCallum and Jane Poynter, want to evolve access to space as well as dedicate resources to research on how to improve life on our planet.