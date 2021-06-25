Hot Reopening Penny Stocks to Buy? 8 For Your Watchlist in 2021

June 25, 2021 6 min read

8 Reopening Penny Stocks to Watch This Year

Reopening penny stocks are some of the hottest small-caps of the year. With vaccine rates hitting all time highs and Covid cases hitting their lowest levels in months, investors are excited about the future. For those unfamiliar, reopening penny stocks are those that have benefitted or will benefit from the reopening of the economy.

This includes stocks such as those in the entertainment industry, mining stocks, and much more. As always, investors should consider the company’s financials alongside the speculative factors. These are the best ways to get a total picture of penny stocks and what they could do in either the short or long term.

This article is a continuation of ‘3 Reopening Penny Stocks to Watch As Cases Hit New Lows’. With that in mind, here are eight reopening penny stocks for your 2021 watchlist.

8 Reopening Penny Stocks to Watch

Senmiao Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AIHS)

An interesting penny stock that could be worth watching is Senmiao. Located in Chengdu, China, AIHS is a provider of automobile transactions and other related services. This includes the selling of automobiles as well as mediating transactions, financing, management, operating leases, guarantees, and other services. AIHS is a leader in the industry it recently expanded intothe ride-hailing business as well. All of this shows that Senmiao is operating in as many areas of the transport industry as it can.

Recently, it announced a cooperation agreement with Didi, a top ride-hailing platform in China. In the agreement, Didi will act as the order aggregator for Senmiao, and Senmiao will operate the ride hailing platform.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with our long-term partner. Our focus has been on forging partnerships with major players in the space. Since our initial launch in October 2020, Senmiao’s online ride-hailing platform has seen impressive growth as we have expanded into additional cities with plans to launch in other major metropolitan areas where ride-hailing has become increasingly popular as a convenient and affordable mode of transportation.” Chairman and CEO of Senmiao, Xi Wen

Considering this, will AIHS be on your penny stocks watchlist?

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR)

In the past few months, retail penny stocks have climbed substantially in value as more and more people are shopping globally. Express in particular has seen a tremendous upswing as Covid cases decline, and more people are shopping at its in-person stores. In the past week, shares of EXPR have shot up by over 50%, which is an extremely substantial gain. As a company, Express is a leader in fashion retail. Seen in many malls across the country, Express is a staple in the U.S. clothing market. Based out of Columbus, Ohio, Express operates over 635 stores in the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Because in-person shopping has reopened for vaccinated individuals, more and more people are going out. This has encouraged many to spend time in shopping malls nationwide, thus increasing the demand for Express’s products. Only a few days ago, shares of EXPR traversed penny stock status, and is now sitting right under the $7 mark. This is a clear indication of bullish sentiment and positive momentum for the company. With this in mind, is EXPR stock worth keeping an eye on?

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE: HMY)

As inflation rises in the U.S. due to the past year and a half of stimulus from the government, many investors are turning to gold. Investors do so as a way to avoid the ups and downs of the economy, as gold is considered a safeguard investment. As a gold mining company, HMY presents an interesting opportunity to get into the gold market, without purchasing any yellow bricks.

As one of the largest gold miners in the world, Harmony Gold presents an interesting exposure profile for investors to consider. It’s operations span South Africa as well as Papua New Guinea. In its mining portfolio, HMY owns nine underground mines, one open-pit mine, and several South African surface operations. Considering all this, are gold stocks right for you? If so, HMY could be worth giving a first or second look.

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM)

Another penny stock to look into today is Cinedigm Corp. This company is a leader in the digital entertainment industry. For over 20 years, CIDM has been entertaining hundreds of millions of consumers globally through its variety of digital and in-person platforms. Its consistency in providing premium content as well as keeping up with frequently shifting entertainment trends is something to consider. It not only provides content, but it offers streaming and technology services to the world’s largest media, retail and technology companies.

Recently Cinedigm announced that it would be joining the Russell Microcap Index. This will occur during the end of the 2021, which is something for investors to look forward to. CEO of Cinedigm, Chris McGirk, recently stated, “Cinedigm’s addition to the index validates our streaming business growth over the last year and has the potential to enhance awareness with a broader set of institutional investors and further increase our stock’s liquidity.” So, with this in mind, is CIDM on your list of penny stocks to watch?

Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE: AUY)

Another hedge against long term inflation could be AUY stock. Yamana Gold is considered a major player in the gold mining industry with a market cap of over $4 billion. In its latest quarterly report, it posted net earnings of around $54 million or $0.06 per share. This is substantial, and comes alongside a sizable cash balance of $678 million alongside available credit of $750 million. This advantageous cash position sets AUY stock a part from many other gold penny stocks.

Its well-known mine, the Canadian Malartic has been its diamond in the rough. This year alone production for the first quarter increased to near 90,000 ounces. This is up from a little less than 65,000 last year. Combine this with the new output from its Cerro Moro mine, and it’s predicted that AUY could produce over 1,000,000 ounces of gold over the next three years. Given the increased interest in gold as a commodity as well as Yamana’s increase in gold mining, what do you think of AUY as a penny stock to watch?

Are Reopening Penny Stocks Worth it or Not?

As we barrel into the second half of 2021, penny stocks are heating up. This is marked by higher than average valued as well as several days with sizable gains across the board. While the past two-three months have not been ideal, many investors are excited about the future of penny stocks. Considering this, are reopening penny stocks worth it or not?

