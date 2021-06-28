Romantic Movies To Watch With Your Partner This Rainy Season

June 28, 2021 2 min read

The rainy season has officially arrived in India or is atleast around the corner for most of us.

While we still can’t do too much with rains in a pandemic, a hot beverage and romantic movie

with your partner can sure be fun.

Here are some romantic movies you can cuddle up to watch this rainy season. Pick up

something light or something more meaningful depending on your mood, and grab a hot cup of

tea or coffee with these in your watchlist:

The Big Sick

The Big Sick is a 2017 romantic comedy that also has a pretty diverese plot. It is based on the

true life story of Kumail Nanjiani and his wife. The movie deals with complex topics such as

race, religion, and “the big sick” which is a serious deadly illness. If your partner and you enjoy a

dark sense of humour, this is the realest romantic film you can watch together.

P.S. I Love You

P.S. I Love You is a classic romantic film starring Gerard Butler who plays Gerry. If you want to

hit the emotional nerve this is the one for you. The film is based on a woman who is grieving the

death of her late husband. She soon finds on that Gerry left several notes to help her overcome

the situation when he was diagnosed with a terminal disease. WIth multiple notes signed “P.S. I

Love You”, this is one for the cheesy folks.

Crazy Rich Asians

You want to watch a romantic film but still want it to be happening and fun? Watch Crazy Rich

Asians. It’s a romantic comedy based on the story of a girl Constance who soon finds out that

her boyfriend is from a crazy rich asian family. She happens to travel to his family home in

Singapore for a wedding and is blown away by the high-society and wealth all around. It’s a fun

watch for a casual day.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

If you want to watch something more cinematic and deep, this Kate Winslet- Jim Carrey starrer

can be the perfect pick. This is a favoruite one for the romatics. The movie starts with a couple

who undergo a procedure to wipe out their memories after a painful separation. The story

explores deeper aspects of coping with loss and pain. The movie is the perfect pick if you want

to watch something with a deeper plot.