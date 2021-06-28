Romantic Movies To Watch With Your Partner This Rainy Season
The rainy season has officially arrived in India or is atleast around the corner for most of us.
While we still can’t do too much with rains in a pandemic, a hot beverage and romantic movie
with your partner can sure be fun.
Here are some romantic movies you can cuddle up to watch this rainy season. Pick up
something light or something more meaningful depending on your mood, and grab a hot cup of
tea or coffee with these in your watchlist:
The Big Sick
The Big Sick is a 2017 romantic comedy that also has a pretty diverese plot. It is based on the
true life story of Kumail Nanjiani and his wife. The movie deals with complex topics such as
race, religion, and “the big sick” which is a serious deadly illness. If your partner and you enjoy a
dark sense of humour, this is the realest romantic film you can watch together.
P.S. I Love You
P.S. I Love You is a classic romantic film starring Gerard Butler who plays Gerry. If you want to
hit the emotional nerve this is the one for you. The film is based on a woman who is grieving the
death of her late husband. She soon finds on that Gerry left several notes to help her overcome
the situation when he was diagnosed with a terminal disease. WIth multiple notes signed “P.S. I
Love You”, this is one for the cheesy folks.
Crazy Rich Asians
You want to watch a romantic film but still want it to be happening and fun? Watch Crazy Rich
Asians. It’s a romantic comedy based on the story of a girl Constance who soon finds out that
her boyfriend is from a crazy rich asian family. She happens to travel to his family home in
Singapore for a wedding and is blown away by the high-society and wealth all around. It’s a fun
watch for a casual day.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
If you want to watch something more cinematic and deep, this Kate Winslet- Jim Carrey starrer
can be the perfect pick. This is a favoruite one for the romatics. The movie starts with a couple
who undergo a procedure to wipe out their memories after a painful separation. The story
explores deeper aspects of coping with loss and pain. The movie is the perfect pick if you want
to watch something with a deeper plot.