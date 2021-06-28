These Are The Top Ten Stock Picks Of Steve Cohen

June 28, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Steve Cohen is the founder of Point72 Asset Management. In 1992, he founded S.A.C. Capital Advisors, and in 2014, he converted his investment operations to Point72 Asset Management. In 2020, Point72 Asset Management posted a gain of 16%, its best since 2018. Cohen is also the founder of Point72 Hyperscale and served as a Board Member at Mirror. This 62-year-old investor is the role model of many young and veteran investors. Let’s take a look at the top ten stock picks of Steve Cohen.

Top Ten Stock Picks Of Steve Cohen

We have used the latest Form 13F filing to come up with the top ten stock picks of Steve Cohen. Following are the top ten stock picks of Steve Cohen:

Twitter

Twitter accounts for 1.1% of Cohen’s portfolio, amounting to about $229 million. Founded in 2006, it is a micro-blogging site that helps users connect to friends, family, information, ideas, opinions and news. Twitter has its headquarters in San Francisco. The shares of the company are up more than 100% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up over 17%.

DXC Technology

DXC accounts for 1.1% of Cohen’s portfolio, amounting to about $235 million. Founded in 1959, this company provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. DXC Technology is headquartered in Tysons, Va. The shares of the company are up more than 150% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up over 46%.

Facebook

Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Cohen’s portfolio, amounting to about $241 million. Founded in 2004, it is the biggest social networking company in the world. The company owns many popular tech brands, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and more. Facebook has its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The shares of the company are up more than 44% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up over 24%.

Amazon.com

Amazon accounts for 1.2% of Cohen’s portfolio, amounting to about $247 million. Founded in 1994, it is among the biggest technology companies in the world. The company deals in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence. Amazon is headquartered in Seattle. The shares of the company are up more than 28% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up over 7%.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials accounts for 1.2% of Cohen’s portfolio, amounting to about $255 million. Founded in 1967, it deals in materials engineering solutions that are used in new chip and advanced display. Applied Materials has its headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. The shares of the company are up more than 122% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up over 54%.

Alphabet

Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Cohen’s portfolio, amounting to about $277 million. Founded in 2015, it is a holding company that operates through Google and Other Bets segments. It owns many popular brands, including Android, YouTube, Chrome, Google Maps and more. Alphabet is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. The shares of the company are up more than 70% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up over 39%.

Visa

Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Cohen’s portfolio, amounting to about $325 million. Founded in 1958, the company offers digital payment services. It provides debit card, credit card, global ATM, commercial payment solutions and prepaid products. Visa has its headquarters in San Francisco. The shares of the company are up more than 20% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up over 7%.

Baidu

Baidu accounts for about 1.6% of Cohen’s portfolio, amounting to about $348 million. Founded in 2000, the company offers internet search and online marketing solutions. The products and services that its offers include Baidu Search, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Knows and more. Baidu is headquartered in Beijing, China. The shares of the company are up more than 50% in the last one year, while YTD, they are down over 13%.

Western Digital

Western Digital accounts for about 1.7% of Cohen’s portfolio, amounting to about $360 million. Founded in 1970, the company develops, manufactures, markets and sells data storage devices and solutions. Western Digital has its headquarters in San Jose, Calif. The shares of the company are up more than 60% in the last one year, and YTD, they are up over 20%.

Uber Technologies

Uber accounts for about 2.4% of Cohen’s portfolio, amounting to about $516.8 million. Cohen acquired new shares in the ride sharing company in the fourth quarter. Founded in 2009, the company offers multi-modal people transportation, food delivery and other services. Uber has its headquarters in San Francisco. The shares of the company are up more than 60% in the last one year, while YTD, they are down over 3%.