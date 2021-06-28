Improve your work visibility and take your career to the next level

June 28, 2021 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In Mexico , according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in our country; only 31% of women hold senior management positions. This figure is even more relevant in a country where women, who represent 51.2% of the population, have struggled for decades to obtain equal opportunities.

Inequality is great in our society, and it limits job development opportunities for women . Among the main reasons are the distribution of unpaid care work; the so-called glass ceiling, that is, gender stereotypes; the lack of regulation and punishment for gender discrimination, among others.

“As women, we need to make ourselves professionally visible. Many times we have fallen into believing that we are not good enough to ask for a raise or a promotion; It is difficult for us to accept a compliment for the work we do; we feel uncomfortable being in decision-making positions; Or, we feel that we cannot express our ideas. However, making our achievements visible and raising our voices will make us have better job opportunities ”, says Tania Pimentel, director and founder of Women Index .

Likewise, the lack of tools and skills on negotiation and leadership, make women lose relevant job opportunities in their careers; either being in a company; being entrepreneurs or freelancers.

Some figures

The figures support the urgent need to take action so that women have more and better opportunities, giving visibility to their successes:

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) tells us that of 4 million entrepreneurs in our country, only 19% are women. In addition, INEGI itself mentions that women who own a business hire more women to work, which means approximately two paid women for every man and that 86.1% remain employed throughout the year. However, women have less support, being that in the last year, only 13 out of 100 establishments led by women obtained a loan or financing, which complicates obtaining resources to grow.

According to data from the World Bank, women's labor participation was only 45% in 2019, compared to 77% for men; that is, there is a gap of 32%.

A report by Access Commercial Finance in the United Kingdom mentions that women are 18% more likely to suffer from impostor syndrome, causing them to be the ones who least ask for salary increases and also stop applying for leadership positions.

According to INEGI, women contribute 65.2% of current GDP, so closing the labor gap between women and men would have an economic benefit for Mexico, equivalent to 70% of GDP, according to the consulting firm McKinsey. As of January 2021, according to the Institute, the wage gap between men and women is 12%, that is, women, just because they are women, continue to earn less.

Tools for greater visibility

Making professional achievements visible is an individual task, which can be accompanied by a community, such as the one proposed by Women Index, since the platform founded and directed by Pimentel is the first digital index that gathers profiles of professional women to promote and make visible his work.

In addition to this, Pimentel created the high-impact program called Visibility by Women Index , an intensive six-week course in which 12 mentors participate with pre-recorded sessions, as well as live sessions to answer questions and generate community.

In the program, the participants (working in companies or being entrepreneurs), will be able to better define their professional purpose, overcome the imposter syndrome, create their personal brand, draw up a career plan, enhance their leadership role, negotiation tactics, give value your work, better sell your profile, public speaking, social media strategies, public relations and creating alliances to generate exposure.

The call for the second generation of "Visibility by Women Index" is open until Wednesday June 30, and you can register at this link.