This was Elon Musk as a baby! His mom tweets a picture for his birthday

June 28, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Billionaire Elon Musk turns 50 this Monday, June 28.

His mother, Maye Musk , decided to tweet a photo of the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX at his birth.

Happy birthday ⁦ @elonmusk ⁩ Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love #HappyBirthdayElonMusk now trending pic.twitter.com/xro3QwQD1z - Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 28, 2021

Mrs. Musk shared with a message that says "Happy Birthday @elonmusk . Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Much love", in English.

Maye Musk had a modeling career that spanned five decades, beginning in Pretoria, South Africa, when she was 15 years old and continuing with a nude at age 63 for the cover of New York Magazine. In addition, he was a star of campaigns for Revlon, Clinique and Virgin Airlines.

He had to rebuild his life several times after his divorce and several moves (two of them to other countries). She opened a nutrition clinic at age 22 while raising and supporting three children alone: Tosca, Elon, and Kimball.

Her son Elon moved to Canada when he was 17 years old and Maye followed him by taking various jobs at the University of Toronto so that her children could have an education. When Elon and Kimball moved to Silicon Valley to build their first business, Zip2, they did so with money Mom gave them.

It's clear where Elon Musk got his push from.