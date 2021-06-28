Google

Google will place an ad that will let you know when what you are reading is not true

To avoid giving erroneous data, Google will notify its users when the information they are reading has not been corroborated.
Google will place an ad that will let you know when what you are reading is not true
Image credit: Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Google is testing a new warning that will appear when the information you are reading is very new and therefore could not be verified if it is true. This happens a lot with breaking news , the first sources to report an event may not have the complete information or have not had time to corroborate what is being shared.

The announcement will read:

“These results appear to be changing rapidly. If this topic is new, results from reliable sources may take a while. "

Another goal you have is to give the user more context about what they are reading by suggesting other sources that talk about the same thing, so they will have more information to make a judgment about what they are reading. The feature is already coming out in English in the United States and will soon be available worldwide.

