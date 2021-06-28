This is how Microsoft wants to support Mexican SMEs in their recovery and growth

June 28, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Microsoft Mexico made a self-diagnosis module available to SMEs in the country, in which owners and creators of small and medium businesses will be able to know their level of technological maturity and receive timely advice on the type of solutions they require to achieve recovery and growth.

This service is completely free and the goal of the technology company is to support Mexican SMEs in their recovery in the context of the pandemic, according to a statement.

The self-diagnosis consists of 15 questions, which are answered online and generate a report in which the SME can obtain a first approach with the level of technological maturity of their business, to evaluate the need to implement new tools that support their recovery and to build resilient businesses.

Microsoft explains that there is currently a large knowledge gap in this area and although 42% of SMEs implemented substantive changes in their operations, from the pandemic, such as the integration of technological tools, these are still at a very early stage in your digital transformation strategy.

The firm will provide advice on how SMEs can improve their operation, the flow of information generated in the business and the intelligent use of data to create or modify their business strategy with respect to the current context, implement telework or work schemes. hybrid and even activate new forms of sale with digital solutions.

In addition, entrepreneurs will be able to have access to in-depth diagnosis and advice with special attention from specialists who will be able to assist them through appointments to provide recommendations of the type of solutions they need and suggestions from local suppliers with whom they can consult directly.

This service is part of the series of benefits that Microsoft has as part of its Digital Pymes program, through which businesses in Mexico can support themselves in their economic recovery, through a process in which the company accompanies them and helps them start their digital transformation. Small and medium-sized companies can receive technological advice, guide to solutions developed by Mexican companies, financing and training at no cost and without any commitment to the technology firm.