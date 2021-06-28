Volkswagen

Goodbye combustion cars! Volkswagen will bet on its electric cars in the near future

The German company will stop selling cars with internal combustion engines in Europe from 2035.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Are you ready for the era of electric cars? Volkswagen plans to end the sale of cars with combustion engines in Europe between 2033 and 2035. The main objective of the company is for electric vehicles to become 70% of its market on the European continent by 2030.

According to Reuters , Klaus Zellmer, a member of Volkswagen's board of directors for sales, explained that in the United States and China the firing of these types of engines could take a few more years . He also explained that "in South America and Africa, it will take much longer due to the fact that the political conditions and infrastructure framework are still lacking."

The brand has decided to adapt the current MQB to the relevant legal requirements and optimize it in the electronics area. Currently, it only sells three electric models: ID.3, ID.4 and ID. 6. This means that the company, like other automotive companies, will join the new phase of cutting CO2 emissions that Europe is driving.

During this process, other brands have to find a way to adapt their vehicles to eliminate the production of internal combustion engines and not be so affected during the transition to the generation of an electric future between 2030 and 2040.

