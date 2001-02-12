Attack Of The Macro Viruses

Franchises

Protect your computer system by practicing safe computing.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How many of you use macros in programs such as Microsoft Word or Microsoft Outlook? Macros are quick programs that you can create within the software that automate tasks as you type.

The downside of macros is that they can get infected with viruses. Remember the Melissa virus that tapped into a macro in Microsoft Outlook, sending the virus to everyone in your e-mail address book?

Simply getting an antivirus program for your computer can help combat macro viruses. Make sure the program you get checks everything from Internet downloads to e-mail attachments as well as compressed files and files you're sharing with others on a network.

Some of the top antivirus software includes products from companies like Symantec and McAfee.com.

Make sure you periodically go online to the software manufacturer's site to download patches or updates to cover new virus strains.

I guess you could say I'm advising you to practice "safe computing."

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

