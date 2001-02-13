News The Way You Like It

Personalize your newsfeeds with two cool services.

February 13, 2001 1 min read

I'm picky about the news I read. I want to first read about topics that pertain directly to my business and industry followed by topics of personal interest. I want my news delivered to me in my e-mail box and have the articles listed as headlines with very brief summaries and links in case I want to read more.

For me, a service like Individual.com is invaluable. By using its MyNewsPage feature, you can set up your own newsfeed, just the way you like it, and get free daily delivery of news headlines via e-mail.

At CRAYON, which stands for Create Your Own Newspaper, you can manage news on the Internet and the Web using a newspaper-like system to organize the information. Visit your personal newspaper each day-the news is automatically updated as the news sources you have selected get updated.

In this age of more and more information, isn't it great to be able to have it your way?

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.