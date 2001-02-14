Franchises

The Movable Mouse

For those of you who can't sit still while you're on the phone, there's a new mouse to check out.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're a pacer-you like to pace around the office while talking on the phone and at the same time refer to your computer-the GyroMouse Wireless Motion-Sensing Mouse could be the gadget for you.

With the GyroMouse, the cursor on your computer screen follows your hand movements, no matter where you are in the room. So you no longer have to sit at your desk to move the cursor on your computer.

The GyroMouse uses a proprietary technology called GyroPoint to accurately read your hand and finger movements. The mouse also uses an advanced radio frequency technology so the signal from mouse to computer is powerful enough that you can work from various vantage points.

Now you have the freedom to move around.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

