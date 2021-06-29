cryptocurrencies

Financial institutions in Mexico remind that cryptocurrencies are not legal in the country

This information was released a day after businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego announced that Banco Azteca was preparing to accept operations with Bitcoin.
Next Article
Financial institutions in Mexico remind that cryptocurrencies are not legal in the country
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Ministry of Finance (SHCP) , the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) , and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) recalled this Monday, June 28, that cryptocurrencies are prohibited in the Aztec country.

Through a joint statement, the financial entities explained that "virtual assets do not constitute legal tender in Mexico nor are they foreign currency under the current legal framework." They also warned that banks that implement this type of instrument will be sanctioned.

“The country's financial institutions are not authorized to carry out and offer to the public operations with virtual assets, such as Bitcoin , Ether , XRP and others in order to maintain a healthy distance between them and the financial system. Those who issue or offer said instruments will be responsible for the infractions to the regulations that this causes and will be subject to the applicable sanctions ”.

This information was released a day after businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego announced that Banco Azteca was preparing to accept operations with Bitcoin.

Through his Twitter account , Salinas Pliego, commented that Bitcoin is a good way to diversify money and added that Banco Azteca was working to bring the cryptocurrency to its clients and in this way continue to promote freedom.

It is important to remember that the Fintech Law in Mexico, Banxico, is the institution that must authorize banks or financial entities interested in carrying out operations with this type of digital currency.

Can we or can we not use cryptocurrencies in Mexico?

In the statement, financial entities explain that cryptocurrencies are assets with a "very volatile" value and also "are considered speculative."

For this reason, they add that although they can be exchanged, they do not fulfill the functions of money, since their acceptance as a means of payment is limited and they are not a good reserve or reference of value.

What about stablecoins ?

Organizations that want to carry out operations with stablecoins , such as “MMXN” or “Moneta”, that are backed by legal tender must have the corresponding permits.

“In the event of deciding to use the technological infrastructure of a virtual asset to offer these issuance services, it must have the authorization of the law that allows the corresponding capture, as well as the authorization of the Bank of Mexico to use these assets in the internal operation. of the institutions. All this so that its use entails benefits for users and for the financial system as a whole ”.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

cryptocurrencies

Does a 'cryptoweight' already exist? What you should know about the MMXN

cryptocurrencies

They present the first cryptocurrency linked to the Mexican peso

cryptocurrencies

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin made more than $ 4 million from Dogecoin thanks to Elon Musk