Synchronize Me

A quick way to get all your contact information synchronized on your tech devices.

February 15, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a recent column, I talked about synchronizing your Web bookmarks, but what do you do when all your appointments and contacts need to be synchronized across your laptop, your cell phone, your Palm Pilot or other favorite digital organizer?

You may want to check out SwiftTouch. At this site, you can download free software-called Swiftsync-onto your computer, onto your Web-enabled phone and even onto your organizer. Then you upload all your data back to your secure account on this Web site. Data can include phone numbers, e-mail addresses, mailing addresses and appointments. The SwiftTouch software then synchronizes all your data together.

Now you don't have different information on different communications tools. The SwiftTouch site also acts as a backup for your data so if something crashes, you can go back online and download everything safely onto your devices.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.