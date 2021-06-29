HBO Max arrives in Mexico: Price, content and available devices

June 29, 2021 6 min read

By Sergio López Aguirre

HBO Max has already arrived in Mexico, find out its price and content here. The new streaming content platform arrives in Mexico more than a year after being launched in the United States. Although the platform will use the name of the paid channel HBO, the content of that channel will not be the only thing that can be found on it. In addition to all the programming that is already known from HBO (such as Game of Thrones and The Sopranos , for example), in HBO Max you can find many other content owned by the different WarnerMedia properties.

What will happen to HBO Go?

If you already have HBO Go, you already have HBO Max automatically.

All you have to do is download the HBO Max application and register with the keys with which you used to enter HBO Go.

What if my subscription to HBO or HBO Go was through a provider (Izzi, etc)?

If you already have a subscription to HBO GO directly with HBO GO or through a digital store, you will have access to HBO Max starting June 29. You just have to follow the steps indicated to update your application, provide the information requested by the platform and, from this step, you will be able to start enjoying the content of HBO Max », reads the official site of HBO Max.

All you have to do is download the HBO Max application and register using your HBO subscription keys or those of your cable service provider (izzi, etc.).

Free and trial period?

There will be some episodes that can be seen totally free through the website and new users will also have a 7-day trial period. "HBO Max will offer a trial period of 7 days, and a tasting area where users can enjoy some of the best series and documentaries, free of charge," they revealed in a statement.

Prices and payment plans

In a mobile-only version, in Mexico it will have a price of $ 99 pesos per month, but if it is contracted for 12 months it will cost $ 69 pesos.

While for the standard version it will be $ 149 pesos and for 12 months it would be $ 104 pesos.

The Standard plan offers families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, HD video and content downloads, and some titles in 4K, on all supported devices. This plan will be priced at MXN $ 149 per month.

plan offers families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, HD video and content downloads, and some titles in 4K, on all supported devices. This plan will be priced at per month. The Mobile plan offers access to the same content catalog, but has been designed for an individual experience, to be enjoyed in standard definition on compatible smartphones and tablets, with optimized image quality. This plan will be priced at MXN $ 99 per month.

Beyond price: HBO Max content

In addition to the price, it is important that you know the content that will be available in the HBO Max catalog:

HARRY POTTER , the complete trilogy of THE LORD OF THE RINGS and MATRIX , film classics such as THE WIZARD OF OZ, CASABLANCA and SINGING UNDER THE RAIN . From DC Comics will be available LA JUSTICE LEAGUE , by Zack Snyder, MARAVILLA WOMAN 1984 , JOKER , SUPERMAN & LOIS and DOOM PATROL , among others.

We can also enjoy series like FRIENDS , THE BIG BANG THEORY , LOS SOPRANO , GAME OF THRONES and SEX AND THE CITY .

The platform will also bet on its own content under the Max Originals label. Thus we will have the series starring Kaley Cuoco THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT , an authentic youth drama titled GENERA + ION ; a science fiction story produced by Ridley Scott, RAISED BY WOLVES , and new reality shows and documentaries like SELENA + CHEF , the LEGENDARY dance contest and the NICKI MINAJ docuseries. Finally they will include the long-awaited FRIENDS REUNION SPECIAL , the new from SEX AND THE CITY and the reboot of GOSSIP GIRL .

Extra content

In Mexico and Brazil, HBO Max subscribers will also be able to watch all UEFA Champions League matches.

Movie premieres of Warner titles

Confirmed. So far in 2021, Warner titles that are released in theaters (for example Space Jam 2) will reach HBO Max with only 35 days later, and unlike the United States where the film opens simultaneously but leaves the platform at 30 days, here the film comes to stay on HBO Max 35 days after being released in theaters.

The platform will have Warner Bros. films at no additional cost just 35 days after they have been released in theaters in Mexico and Latin America . The titles are IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD , SPACE JAM: A NEW ERA , THE SUICIDE SQUAD , DUNE . Also, recent films such as TOM AND JERRY , MORTAL KOMBAT , JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH and GODZILLA VS. KONG .

