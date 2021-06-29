These Are The Ten Biggest Companies In The Chemical Industry

June 29, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



The chemical industry is very important for the global economy as it acts as a supplier to many other industries, such as construction, packaging, electronics, consumer products and manufacturing. Last year was tough for the chemical industry, but this year, they are making a strong rebound, making them a good investment option. If you are also planning to invest in this sector, then to help you select, below are the ten biggest companies in the chemical industry.

Ten biggest companies in the chemical industry

We have used the revenue figures of the companies to rank the ten biggest companies in the chemical industry. Following are the ten biggest companies in the chemical industry:

Huntsman ($8,342 million)

Founded in 1970, this company manufactures unique organic chemical products. The company operates via four business segments: Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, Performance Products and Polyurethanes. Peter R. Huntsman is the CEO of the company. Its shares are up more than 40% in the last one year and more than 5% year-to-date. It is headquartered in Woodlands, Minn. and employs about 9,000 people.

Mosaic ($8,906 million)

Founded in 2004, this company deals in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates through its subsidiaries, and has three business segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. James C. O'Rourke is the CEO of the company. Its shares are up more than 140% in the last one year and more than 30% year-to-date. It is headquartered in Plymouth, Minn. and employs more than 12,000 people.

Air Products & Chemicals ($8,918 million)

Founded in 1940, this company manufactures and produces atmospheric gases. Air Products & Chemicals operates via the following business segments: Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. Seifi Ghasemi is the CEO of the company. Its shares are up more than 19% in the last one year and more than 5% year-to-date. It has its headquarters in Allentown, Pa. and employs more than 19,000 people.

Eastman Chemical ($9,273 million)

Founded in 1920, this company deals in specialty chemicals, and operates through the following business segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. Mark J. Costa is the CEO of the company. Eastman Chemical shares are up more than 65% in the last one year and more than 15% year-to-date. It has its headquarters in Kingsport, Tenn. and employs more than 14,000 people.

Ecolab ($14,906 million)

Founded in 1923, this company offers products and services related to water, hygiene, and energy. The company operates via four business segments: Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, Global Industrial and Other. Ecolab shares are up more than 4% in the last one year, while they are down more than 3% year-to-date. It is headquartered in St. Paul, Minn. and employs about 44,000 people.

PPG Industries ($15,146 million)

Founded in 1883, this company makes and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company operates through two business segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. PPG Industries shares are up more than 55% in the last one year and more than 16% year-to-date. It has its headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa. and employs more than 46,000 people.

Sherwin-Williams ($17,900 million)

Founded in 1866, this company makes and sells paint and coatings. The company operates via three business segments: Performance Coating Group, Consumer Brands Group and America Group. Sherwin-Williams shares are up more than 40% in the last one year and more than 11% year-to-date. It has its headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio and employs more than 60,000 people.

DuPont ($21,512 million)

Founded in 1897, it is a holding company that develops specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. The company has five business segments: Safety & Construction, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Electronics & Imaging and Non-Core. DuPont shares are up more than 45% in the last one year and more than 8% year-to-date. It is headquartered in Wilmington, Del. and employs about 34,000 people.

3M ($32,136 million)

Founded in 1902, this company deals in industrial, safety and consumer products. The company operates through three business segments: Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, Packaging & Specialty Plastics and Performance Materials & Coatings. 3M shares are up more than 25% in the last one year and more than 12% year-to-date. It has its headquarters in St. Paul, Minn. and employs more than 94,000 people.

Dow ($42,951 million)

Founded in 1897, it is a materials science company that combines science and technology to offer innovative solutions. It has three business segments: Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Performance Materials & Coatings and Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure. Dow shares are up more than 50% in the last one year and more than 13% year-to-date. It is headquartered in Midland, Mich.