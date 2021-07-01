Say Hello to the Booking Software That Makes 'Hot Desking' Simple and Efficient

Brought to you by Autonomous



By now, you've likely heard of the "hot desk" or "hotel desk" workplace practice. For the uninitated, it's a method of organizing workplaces to accommodate more workers by scheduling desks in a timeshare-style arrangement. It's a modern concept over the past decade or so and has become popular most recently during and after Covid-19.

The practice receives its name from its resemblance to hotel bookings: on any given night, various visitors stay in the same room. A single location, such as a hotel desk, can be used by several people at different times, lowering the cost of managing that space. The same goes for workstations in office settings.

Benefits of featuring hot desk booking.

Hot desk booking not only optimizes workspaces for efficiency well beyond their static capacity, it also has the ability to boost the employees’ productivity who work at those desks. Contractors, part-time employees, consultants, and other "temporary workers" in particular, profit from hot desking when they can be assigned quickly and effortlessly. That is to say, many respected contractors and consultants will actively seek a position with your organization if they know there is a desk waiting for them at your facility.

Companies that apply the hybrid work model, an office organization which allows employees to come and go day after day, schedule their own working hours both in the office and at home, hot desk booking helps managers to record digitally. It's everything right there—assign desks for specified periods of time, keep track of who's sitting where and how to contact them, see how many places you have remaining, and more.

The booking software that makes the process super efficient.

The Autonomous Hybrid Desk Booking Software is the future of the working world. The booking software is going to allow your employees to work how, when, and when they choose and streamline your operations to keep up with the times. Hybrid enables you to seize the chance to boost efficiency, happiness, and well-being in the workplace.

Why Choose HybridOS?

Educate and empower the hybrid team: Assist the mobile staff with time management and constructive use of their time.

In just a few minutes, you can set up a workspace: With just a few taps, you can map out your office and welcome your squad.

Private desks and conference rooms can be organized: Manage activity-based spaces with ease and promote diverse work.

Get rid of the paperwork: From a convenient admin dashboard, you can organize spaces and schedules.

Uncomplicated versatility: Go into the office, locate your desk right away, and get to work.

Intuitive scheduling: To reserve a physical desk, click on it on the map. Personal space is assured.

Collaboration is simple: Reserve conference rooms for planned or impromptu cooperation.

Visibility in real-time: Workspace maps are updated in real-time to reflect current availability. There are no clashes.

Hybrid working and hot desk booking is a sustainable solution for office workers.

Hot desking software and a hybrid job model stimulate collaboration and creativity by allowing employees to work from home while maximizing their present office space. It not only saves money on space, but it also makes it easier for teams and divisions within the firm to collaborate.

Duy Huynh, CEO of Autonomous, said, “For the next couple of years, the future of work will be hybrid. It'll be a mix of working from home, the office, and even a neighboring co-working space—each for two or three days a week. Holding permanent desks for workers who will only be in the workplace part-time is inefficient and Autonomous HybridOS can solve this problem by allowing employees to book their seat in the office and helping managers to utilize the work space and facilities as well as lower overall space footage.”

