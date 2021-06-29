Facebook

Facebook becomes the youngest company to reach the trillion dollar milestone

After winning an antitrust lawsuit, shares in "the social network" rose 4.2 percent.
Next Article
Facebook becomes the youngest company to reach the trillion dollar milestone
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off of Our Social Media Books

Use code SOCIAL2021 through 5/27/21 to get these books, for less.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Facebook , the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg , surpassed a trillion dollars in its market capitalization. After winning an antitrust lawsuit, shares in "the social network" rose 4.2 percent.

After a US judge dismissed federal and state antitrust complaints against the company, its stock traded at $ 355.64, the highest level in two months.

This is how Facebook became the youngest company to reach the 13-figure milestone, just 17 years after its founding. The company was founded by Zuckerberg in 2004 at Harvard University.

This fact comes three years after Apple.Inc became the first company of American origin to reach the 13-digit valuation. Right now, four other US firms also have a value of this type, among them is the parent company of Google , Alphabet , Microsoft , Amazon.com , and Facebook .

Shares of "the social network" rose 30% this year, amid people's need to stay connected with family, friends and coworkers.

Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. Years later the company was accused of monopolizing social networks. The United States Federal Trade Commission indicted the company in December 2020, explaining that the size of the firm has caused consumer damage that includes the reduction of quality in its products.

However, a United States District Judge, James Boasberg, explained that the lawsuit did not meet the necessary criteria.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

Facebook Confirms the Development of Its Own Augmented Reality Software

Facebook

Facebook Announces its 2021 Community Accelerator

Facebook

Are Facebook's Best Days Behind It?