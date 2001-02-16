Franchises

What Is A Web App?

Find out how these online tools can simplify your life.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A Web app or Web application works like software but operates through your Web browser. This column has featured many Web sites that allow you to perform tasks online such as storing files (Xdrive.com), synchronizing bookmarks (SyncIt.com) and managing your company's financials (NetLedger.com).

A site that brings together more than 10,000 Web apps for all your business and online needs is Apps.com. Despite the large number of Web apps available, the site is easy to use and organized by categories such as Productivity Tools, Knowledge and Reference, and Finance to help you find exactly what you need.

You'll also find a list of the most popular Web apps on the site to give you another way to find useful tools.

If you're looking for software applications you can download onto your computer, either for free or at a cost (usually cheaper than buying the packaged version), try Download.com. And before you download anything to your site, don't forget that antivirus software!

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees