What Is A Web App?

February 16, 2001 1 min read

A Web app or Web application works like software but operates through your Web browser. This column has featured many Web sites that allow you to perform tasks online such as storing files (Xdrive.com), synchronizing bookmarks (SyncIt.com) and managing your company's financials (NetLedger.com).

A site that brings together more than 10,000 Web apps for all your business and online needs is Apps.com. Despite the large number of Web apps available, the site is easy to use and organized by categories such as Productivity Tools, Knowledge and Reference, and Finance to help you find exactly what you need.

You'll also find a list of the most popular Web apps on the site to give you another way to find useful tools.

If you're looking for software applications you can download onto your computer, either for free or at a cost (usually cheaper than buying the packaged version), try Download.com. And before you download anything to your site, don't forget that antivirus software!

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.