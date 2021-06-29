applications

Duolingo, Alphabet-Backed Language Company, Files Publicly Listed Document

The company did not disclose its valuation targets or share prices.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Our friend the owl wants to be listed on the United States Stock Exchange. Duolingo , a language platform backed by Alphabet , Google's parent company, has submitted an initial public offering (IPO) prospectus to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DUOL," according to Business Insider .

The platform, whose last confirmed valuation was $ 2.4 million in November 2020, briefed potential investors on its revenue and subscriber growth.

However, the company did not disclose its valuation targets or share prices. According to the US media, the platform reported 40 million monthly users and 1.8 million paid subscribers as of March 31 of this year 2021.

The Pittsburgh-based firm also reported a 129% increase in revenue last year, reaching $ 161.7 million. In the same way, it obtained revenues valued at 55.4 million dollars for the first quarter of this year, which meant an increase of 97% compared to the previous year, according to CNBC .

Duolingo is a language platform that offers 95 courses in 38 different languages ranging from the most widely spoken in the world to some that are in danger of extinction. It should be noted that the brand is backed by Alphabet, Google's parent company.

The app also features an English certification exam, called the Duolingo English Test, which can be used by students to apply to English-speaking universities.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

applications

The United States Approves the First Digital Contraceptive

applications

Google Maps Helps You Find the Cheapest Gas Station

applications

Waze Launches Initiative to Encourage Donations to Food Banks