Do you need to travel? Discover the perfect destination according to your age

June 30, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Travel restrictions begin to decrease and 66% of Mexican travelers regret not having been able to do tourism in the past year.

The desire to travel has no age limit and the appetite to travel is strong in every generation, be it a city trip, a beach getaway, a sustainable trip or a solo trip. In this regard, the Booking travel site carried out a study to find out the best Mexican destinations according to the preference of travelers according to their age.

Baby Boomers: San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato

Image: Depositphotos.com

Why will they like it?

According to Booking research, a third (33%) of baby boomers expressed a desire to travel to a city at the first opportunity. San Miguel de Allende is one of the most touristic Mexican cities in the country for its cultural sites, colonial style, gastronomy and charming evenings. With their churches and viceregal buildings, they are a visual delight for tourists who love to walk through alleys and observe the art that is in every corner.

GenX: Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca

Image: Depositphotos.com

Why will they like it?

Relaxation and quiet destinations will be the favorites for Generation X, with 4 out of 10 (42%) travelers in this group saying that a beach getaway will be their priority when it is safe to travel. Surfers, backpackers and couples will be fascinated with the beaches of Puerto Escondido by the waves of the sea, the marine life and the bohemian atmosphere that permeates the air at night. Among other must-sees are the Mialtepec Lagoon, the Chacahua National Park and the town of Mazunte whose distinctive stamp is the dishes made with swordfish.

Millennials: Nanciyaga, Veracruz

Image: Via Mexico Unknown

Why will they like it?

Millennials will seek more sustainable experiences (57%) and Nanciyaga is an example of practices to take care of the environment, since it promotes tourism within the jungle -which is also an ecological reserve- to recognize the importance of green areas and learn live with nature without damaging it. Here, temazcal services and treatments are offered to connect with the interior of oneself, or, you can spend some time in its spring waters.

Gen-Z: Huasca de Ocampo, Hidalgo

Image: Depositphotos.com

Why will they like it?

This generation has indicated that feeling independence on a solo trip is one of their wishes to fulfill (37%) in the future and when it is safe to do so. The first solo trip must be made in the first destination named as the Magic Town of the country; The Basalt Prisms are its great attraction and to appreciate them hiking is the best option. But this place is also full of charm and magic, as it is said that the place is inhabited by pixies and fairies, of these creatures you can learn more in the museum dedicated to them. Of course, gastronomy cannot be missing in this experience and the must are the pastes, baked trout and jerky.