Edtech Platform Nalanda Learning Raises INR 40 Cr Funding From Aavishkaar Capital

June 30, 2021

Kolkata-based edtech venture Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt. Ltd on Wednesday said to have raised INR 40 crore of investment from Aavishkaar Capital.

Nalanda Learning is rapidly disrupting the early childhood learning space in India through its digital early learning platform. Having established market leadership in West Bengal through its chain of ‘Little Laureates’ pre-schools, the company has now set its sights on expanding nationally through its high-quality integrated platform of digital content, curriculum and pedagogy, targeting children in early years.

”While the entire education sector has encountered significant headwinds on account of the pandemic, Nalanda continues to move forward and has developed the next generation learning solutions for kids at the foundation learning age. Our integrated digital learning solutions are extremely engaging and children can easily adopt to the new way of learning. We are accordingly, witnessing very significant traction and receiving extremely encouraging response from parents across India. This capital raise will help us in further enhancing our technology capabilities and improving our geographic reach to early learners and preschools across India,” Tamal Mukherjee, chief executive officer, Nalanda.

COVID-19 has reshaped the education market and whilst it has accelerated the adoption of education technologies, the benefits have been limited to a small section of the society.

“We are extremely excited to continue partnering with Nalanda as it expands its high-quality pedagogy across India through its digital platform. The Nalanda team has shown great dexterity in re-imagining the pre-schooling business and have been able to translate their high quality pedagogy into a highly impactful business proposition for preschool owners, teachers and parents. The National Education Policy has recognised the importance of foundational learning for children and ushered in a new era for pre-schools and Nalanda is well positioned to capitalise on the same,” added Ajay Maniar, partner, Aavishkaar Capital.

The pre-schooling industry, which is largely dominated by standalone or independent schools, has however, not been able to adapt and integrate digital technologies into their pedagogy, resulting in their offerings not meeting the rapidly evolving demand from parents. Through its integrated platform, Nalanda intends to not only ensure sustained learning and development outcomes for children, but also enable the preschooling industry to revive and upskill and provide comprehensive, contemporary, early learning programs to children across India.