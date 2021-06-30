Robots

Video: Boston Dynamics Robots Dance in Celebration of Hyundai's Majority Control

The South Korean company bought the majority of the robot maker's stake.
Image credit: Boston Dynamics

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Robots dance like this!

The robot company Boston Dynamics published a video where some of its robots imitate the movements of the dances of Southeast Asia to celebrate the acquisition of majority control in the company by Hyundai.

The operation succeeded, after regulatory approvals, and control of 80% of the robotics firm passed from the Japanese bank SoftBank to the South Korean firm. With this, Boston Dynamics reached a valuation of 1.1 billion dollars.

According to a statement from Hyundai, it will support the continued expansion of the Boston Dynamics product line.

