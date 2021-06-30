Disney test cruise postponed due to inconsistencies in COVID-19 testing

June 30, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The test trip of the Disney Dream ship had to be postponed because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found inconsistencies in the results of the COVID-19 tests of its volunteer passengers, which are considered positive patients.

"The rigorous health and safety protocols that we have in place helped us to identify the situation, although the results of the tests were ultimately negative," explained the Disney Cruise Line company statement, as reported by El Heraldo de México . It was planned to leave Port Canaveral in Florida on June 29 to return on July 1, at the moment the new departure date is not yet known .

These tests are a mandatory requirement for cruises to take place. Also, everyone must meet quarantine requirements before boarding. The navigation test was to last two days, this could be avoided if 98% of the crew and 95% of the passengers were vaccinated against the coronavirus .

This was demonstrated by the Celebrity Cruises ship Celebrity Edge , which obtained permission from the CDC for a seven-night voyage, carrying nearly 1,100 passengers on board (36% of their training). It was Kate McCue who was in charge of captaining this cruise.

The company's ship is 40% larger than the Disney Wonder and Disney Magic, has 1,250 cabins and two additional decks. It has a disco, lounges, children's clubs, live shows and movie theaters , all with an Art Deco design to enjoy the Caribbean and the Bahamas.