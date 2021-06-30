Coronavirus

Disney test cruise postponed due to inconsistencies in COVID-19 testing

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers that there are patients positive for coronavirus with tests that deny it.
Next Article
Disney test cruise postponed due to inconsistencies in COVID-19 testing
Image credit: Christian Lambert vía Unspalsh

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The test trip of the Disney Dream ship had to be postponed because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found inconsistencies in the results of the COVID-19 tests of its volunteer passengers, which are considered positive patients.

"The rigorous health and safety protocols that we have in place helped us to identify the situation, although the results of the tests were ultimately negative," explained the Disney Cruise Line company statement, as reported by El Heraldo de México . It was planned to leave Port Canaveral in Florida on June 29 to return on July 1, at the moment the new departure date is not yet known .

These tests are a mandatory requirement for cruises to take place. Also, everyone must meet quarantine requirements before boarding. The navigation test was to last two days, this could be avoided if 98% of the crew and 95% of the passengers were vaccinated against the coronavirus .

This was demonstrated by the Celebrity Cruises ship Celebrity Edge , which obtained permission from the CDC for a seven-night voyage, carrying nearly 1,100 passengers on board (36% of their training). It was Kate McCue who was in charge of captaining this cruise.

The company's ship is 40% larger than the Disney Wonder and Disney Magic, has 1,250 cabins and two additional decks. It has a disco, lounges, children's clubs, live shows and movie theaters , all with an Art Deco design to enjoy the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

2021-2022 school calendar and SEP holidays

Coronavirus

WHO reports on Lambda: the new variant of COVID-19 that is affecting South America

Coronavirus

Now there are exclusive seats for vaccinated people in publicly accessible places in the United States