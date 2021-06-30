Twitter releases a collection of NFTs (but not for sale)

June 30, 2021 2 min read

Non-Fungible Tokens ( NFTs ) or unique non-tradeable digital assets are part of the conversation every day and Twitter knows it. This morning the official account of the microblogging social network published a collection of 140 NFTs for its users.

140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties pic.twitter.com/0Pm0tNhIRg - Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

"140 NFT free for 140 of you best friends," reads the tweet in English, making a reference to the famous character limit his posts had in the past.

What's the trick? As TechCrunch reports, Twitter is not selling overpriced NFTs to just anyone. Users must reply to tweets with those unique non-tradeable digital assets for a chance to win one of the 7 published NFTs. There will be 20 editions of each, all hosted on the NFT marketplace platform, Rarible.

These pieces have everything to do with Twitter, from its first logo to the nod to the character limit. The platform is giving people the opportunity to receive pieces that uniquely represent the brand.

It is not surprising that Twitter is betting on NFTs. Earlier this year, Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet through a website called Valuables by Cent .

It is not well known what the interest of the platform with NFTs is, but twitter has been testing new products in the last year such as Spaces.