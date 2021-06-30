Twitter

Twitter releases a collection of NFTs (but not for sale)

This morning the official account of the microblogging social network published a collection of 140 NFTs for its users. Here we tell you how to win one.
Next Article
Twitter releases a collection of NFTs (but not for sale)
Image credit: Twitter

Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off of Our Social Media Books

Use code SOCIAL2021 through 5/27/21 to get these books, for less.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Non-Fungible Tokens ( NFTs ) or unique non-tradeable digital assets are part of the conversation every day and Twitter knows it. This morning the official account of the microblogging social network published a collection of 140 NFTs for its users.

"140 NFT free for 140 of you best friends," reads the tweet in English, making a reference to the famous character limit his posts had in the past.

What's the trick? As TechCrunch reports, Twitter is not selling overpriced NFTs to just anyone. Users must reply to tweets with those unique non-tradeable digital assets for a chance to win one of the 7 published NFTs. There will be 20 editions of each, all hosted on the NFT marketplace platform, Rarible.

These pieces have everything to do with Twitter, from its first logo to the nod to the character limit. The platform is giving people the opportunity to receive pieces that uniquely represent the brand.

It is not surprising that Twitter is betting on NFTs. Earlier this year, Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet through a website called Valuables by Cent .

It is not well known what the interest of the platform with NFTs is, but twitter has been testing new products in the last year such as Spaces.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Twitter

Twitter Blue: They filter price and exclusive functions of the paid version of Twitter, get to know them!

Twitter

Twitter Allows Users to Give and Receive Tips With Tip Jar

Twitter

Twitter tips to drive more traffic to your website