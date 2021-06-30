Elon Musk's Satellite-Internet Service Starlink Will Be Available Globally in August

June 30, 2021 2 min read

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink, commented in a virtual chat at the Mobile World Congress 2021 that his satellite-internet service could be available globally, except for in the North and South Poles, in August.

Currently, Starlink has more than 1,700 satellites and operates in a dozen countries, expanding its coverage every month. The number of clients could reach half a million in the next 12 months, according to Reuters.

The satellite-internet company had 10,000 users in February of this year and currently has about 69,000 clients, meaning the figure has multiplied by seven in recent months.

Musk's company has low-orbit satellites that offer high-speed connectivity and low latency, which means that download times are shorter. Starlink's internet was designed to cover remote areas where traditional companies cannot easily reach.

Investment costs before Starlink achieves fully positive cash flow would be $5 to $10 billion, according to its founder.

According to Reuters, some analysts question whether satellite internet can be a viable business model as it targets remote geographic areas where there are probably not enough people capable of paying high fees.

Musk's looking for alliances

The Tesla CEO also commented that he is speaking with potential local partners to provide the Starlink service. Musk did not want to reveal the names of these companies.

The magnate explains that this is because several countries require operators to offer rural coverage as conditions of their 5G licenses.

