The SEP will pay you to teach children if you meet these requirements

SEP and CONAFE created the Leaders for Community Education program, which seeks young people between 18 and 35 who are willing to teach children throughout the country.
Image credit: Cortesía SEP

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

CONAFE launched a call for young people between the ages of 18 and 35 who have completed high school and are interested in contributing to the country's education, they named the Leaders for Community Education (LEC) program. Young people from all over the country can participate as long as they have Mexican nationality.

To enter they will have to fill out the registration form on the website of the Government of Mexico and go to an interview in no more than 10 business days after they registered. If selected, you will have to attend a training program that will be completely free.

They will be given financial support between 30 and 60 months, depending on the time they work. The schools in which it will work are mainly in rural areas and indigenous communities. This is why some schools will require teachers to speak the indigenous language of the place to which they are assigned.

Classes will be taught to preschool, elementary and high school students. In the training course they will receive technical-pedagogical tools that will be useful to them in the classroom. Materials will also be provided to facilitate their experience.

