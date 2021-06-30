Spotify will teach you everything you need to be a podcastera

June 30, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The signs are clear: the social audio trend is here to stay (just look at the boom in podcasts and platforms like Clubhouse ).

Given this, Spotify announced the launch of Sound Up in Mexico, a project created to train the next generation of podcasters through training, workshops and full support.

Sound Up seeks to create a training space and amplify the voices of new female talents from all corners of the country, who do not have the elements to launch as podcasters.

For this, the program invites young Mexican women between the ages of 18 and 27 who do not have the knowledge, the practice, the tools or the connections to execute their stories and ideas. Those interested can apply through this league from June 28 to July 16, 2021.

Image: Spotify Mexico

Experts from the world of podcasting will teach you how to develop a podcast , from the execution of your idea to how to conduct interviews, the different types of narrative and production steps.

A committee of Spotify specialists will select a group of participants who will be part of the virtual training program focused on the development of podcast production techniques.

The new generation of podcasteras in Mexico

The program will be divided into two phases. The first will consist of an intensive virtual workshop lasting one month between August and September, which will have connection with experts and professionals in the industry, and mentoring with continuous support from Spotify to create a pilot podcast episode. The second phase will take place between October and November, and will be focused on the development of a pilot podcast.

To be part of the program you do not need previous experience in podcasting, just an idea and the desire to use podcasts to develop it. Across the world there is notable interest in Sound Up, which has received more than 1,000 submissions in the last three years. In turn, more than 60 people have completed the program in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States and Germany. Ten of these graduates have released their own podcasts and three of them have become Spotify original podcasts.

Register for free before July 16, 2021 HERE.

