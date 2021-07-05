The Recap: Leaders In Foodtech Awards 2021

July 5, 2021 2 min read

On Thursday, June 30, 2021, at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, key players from the MENA region's foodtech ecosystem came together for the inaugural Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021, an event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to showcase the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of this dynamic industry.

With the support of Tech Partner Life On Screen, Ecosystem Partner in5 Dubai, and Media Partner Hotel and Catering News ME, the Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021 was able to bring together the movers and shakers of an industry that is predicted to be globally worth over US$342 billion by 2027.

With the winners ranging from innovative food delivery solutions to enterprising entrepreneurs who have quickly pivoted to the new highly digitized world, the awards was a celebration of the MENA region’s foodtech ecosystem.

Check out the full list of winners at the Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021 here:

Best Newcomer Kitch In

Most Innovative Food Delivery Solution Radyes

Most Innovative Foodtech Solution Foodics

Most Innovative Agritech Solution Farmin

Best Technology In Dairy Production Marmum Dairy Farm

Best Foodtech Solution Deliverect

Best Healthy Foodtech Solution The Broth Lab

Best Solution For F&B Outlets Foodics

Best Technology Provider For F&B Lyve Global

Outstanding Marketing Solution Of The Year Expin

Best Foodtech Concept The Concept

Best Food App Of The Year Munch:On

Fresh Produce Foodtech Of The Year Farmbox

Foodtech Startup Of The Year Grubtech

Foodtech Company Of The Year Kaykroo

Foodtech Leader Of The Year Jihad El-eit