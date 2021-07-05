The Recap: Leaders In Foodtech Awards 2021
On Thursday, June 30, 2021, at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, key players from the MENA region's foodtech ecosystem came together for the inaugural Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021, an event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to showcase the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of this dynamic industry.
With the support of Tech Partner Life On Screen, Ecosystem Partner in5 Dubai, and Media Partner Hotel and Catering News ME, the Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021 was able to bring together the movers and shakers of an industry that is predicted to be globally worth over US$342 billion by 2027.
With the winners ranging from innovative food delivery solutions to enterprising entrepreneurs who have quickly pivoted to the new highly digitized world, the awards was a celebration of the MENA region’s foodtech ecosystem.
Check out the full list of winners at the Leaders in Foodtech Awards 2021 here:
Best Newcomer Kitch In
Most Innovative Food Delivery Solution Radyes
Most Innovative Foodtech Solution Foodics
Most Innovative Agritech Solution Farmin
Best Technology In Dairy Production Marmum Dairy Farm
Best Foodtech Solution Deliverect
Best Healthy Foodtech Solution The Broth Lab
Best Solution For F&B Outlets Foodics
Best Technology Provider For F&B Lyve Global
Outstanding Marketing Solution Of The Year Expin
Best Foodtech Concept The Concept
Best Food App Of The Year Munch:On
Fresh Produce Foodtech Of The Year Farmbox
Foodtech Startup Of The Year Grubtech
Foodtech Company Of The Year Kaykroo
Foodtech Leader Of The Year Jihad El-eit