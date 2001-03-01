Straight To Video

Satellites beaming your product to retailers everywhere
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Jason Kates needed a creative way to market his combination thermometer/pacifier, a small item that would be competing against big-name products with snazzy packaging. Tapping into his background as a video producer, Kates persuaded a friend to star with her baby in a short video show-casing his product. A hundred stores aired the video; before long, the product was flying off shelves.

Kates, 40, eventually sold the thermometer business. But he kept the lessons he learned from it. And to overcome the compliance challenges he encountered using individual VCRs, he launched his own in-store network, RMS Networks. The business transmits original programming from its Fort Lauderdale, Florida, headquarters via broadband satellite networks to more than 4,000 retail locations in 49 states, developing industry-specific vignettes and features for each of its retail partners in categories ranging from the automotive aftermarket to wine and spirits.

"We're not just talking to consumers all day," says Kates. "The [retail] employees are hearing and seeing this programming, so it's an important education and training tool [to help them sell products]."

The short features broadcast on the RMS networks are usually sponsored by manufacturers. For instance, a segment on mountain biking might be sponsored by a brand name in bicycles or biking accessories. But these advertising opportunities are also open to companies not featured in the retailer's stock-Internet access company NetZero, for one, advertises on a number of RMS networks.

Cost per thousand impressions (CPM) ranges from $6 to $40, depending on the industry. However, because this medium resembles direct marketing, Kates cautions against using CPM numbers exclusively. Rather, he cites some of RMS' success stories. "We average a 70 percent lift on the products we feature," he says. "We once increased the sales of a type of automotive oil over 500 percent."

Gwen Moran is president of Moran Marketing Associates, a public relations and marketing communications agency in Ocean, New Jersey. She is currently compiling a marketing workbook titled Promote Your Business. E-mail her at moranmarketing@erols.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Lessons Twitch Founder Justin Kan Is Using to Disrupt the Legal Industry

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Design Your Company to Scale and Make More Money