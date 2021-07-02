Meet the 37 startups that will accelerate with MassChallenge this 2021

July 2, 2021 10 min read

There are 37 startups that were finalists and will be accelerated this year by MassChallenge Mexico , a global entrepreneurship community whose accelerators take zero equity to drive them to the next level.

For this, which is the sixth acceleration edition in Mexico, 629 applications were received from startups from around the world. A total of 124 went to a second round, where they were evaluated by 400 judges and experts, of which 37 were finalists to lead the process.

In order to ensure the safety and health of the participants and avoid any risk of contagion by COVID, for the second consecutive year the program will be carried out virtually. This will allow the program to have international participants and mentors.

More women and foodtech entrepreneurs

It should be noted that this year a greater number of women participated (49% of startups have at least one female co-founder) and the foodtech and e-commerce sector stood out.

Camila Lecaros, Managing Director of MassChallenge Mexico considers that this behavior is directly related to the effect of the pandemic on shopping habits. "

We are excited to see how startups with their resilience, their ability to adapt, their rapid pace of growth, can reinvent industries. Today more than ever we are convinced that entrepreneurs are the agents of change in the world ”, he declared.

The finalist startups

Of the 37 selected startups, 20 are from Mexico, three from Colombia, three from Chile, two from the United States, two from Argentina, as well as startups from Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Spain, Guatemala, among others.

Regarding the industries to which they belong, 44% are from the high-tech sector, 30% general industries, 3% from energy and clean tech, 8% from Social Impact and 15% from healthcare and life sciences. In subsectors, 13% are in foodtech and agriculture, 8% in fintech and 16% in e-commerce.

Energy + Clean Tech

Preemar Soluciones Agrícolas (Water Treatment & Technology) (Mexico)

Real-time monitoring system of water parameters. Performs PH, temperature and oxygen measurements, among others.

general

Costa Rica Insect Company (Food Beverages & Restaurants) (Costa Rica)

It is intended to create sustainable insect-based solutions, as well as provide nutritional solutions for malnutrition.

DTA - Agrícola (Agriculture) (Mexico)

It is a modular solution that automates traditional agricultural equipment, optimizes parcel management, increases productivity and reduces risks associated with chemical and physical factors, based on the use of Artificial Intelligence and Data Mining.

Fanear (Entretainment & Media) (Chile)

It helps stakeholders in the live entertainment industry measure and validate their results, providing a standard for triple impact KPIs (economic, environmental and socio-cultural) for events.

GreenBTS (Agriculture) (Mexico)

"T2B" combines two unique technologies never applied in agribusiness that save money and effort for the farmer, while increasing the quality and quantity of crops.

Jericoo.com - Plastic-free Supermarket (Food, Beverages & Restaurants) (Mexico)

It is the first local and plastic-free supermarket with home delivery in America, its goal is to minimize waste and live without garbage.

M AEROSPACE RTC S. DE RL DE CV (Aerospace) (Mexico)

Developers of a unique 3D metal printing system that involves the use of a five-axis robot arm to be able to print any shape without supports in a manufacturing area.



OptiProt (Food, Beverages & Restaurants) (Mexico)

Produces and processes edible insects for food. Produces proteins, nutrients, oil, organic fertilizer and zero waste, in vertical farms, with almost no water and no GH.

Pro Indie Music (Entretainment & Media) (Mexico)

They gamify artist development and tailor opportunities and services to help independent artists prosper and grow in the music industry.

Shuttle Central (Travel & Tourism) (Mexico)

They offer trips to the airport in different destinations. They have scaled to cover 85 airports in LATAM. They develop a technological tool to alleviate their operational problems and provide automation to both travelers and end suppliers.

Taskility (Transportation & Logistics) (Mexico)

With Taskility, logistics can be digitized without the need for a code and regardless of the level of maturity of the organization.

TripYeah! (Travel & Tourism) (Chile)

Travel technology company that automates and helps travel agents reduce their costs, improve their conversion rate, and meet customer expectations.

Healthcare + Life Sciences

GiveMove (Medical Devices) (Argentina)

Creators of BipMov, the first electric stander for children that promotes autonomy and independence while rehabilitating the user.

Habits.ai (Health & Wellness) (Mexico)

They combine a holistic wellness approach with artificial intelligence and gamification to create an engaging user experience.

LABINNOVA (Diagnostics) (Mexico)

Joint developers of an "electronic nose" that is configured to smell breast cancer with a sensitivity of 98%.

Alternative Research Laboratory (Therapeutics Pharma / Biotech) (Mexico)

In Mexico and Central America they are the only laboratory that offers toxicological evaluations without the use of animals. Its objective is to position Mexico at the scientific forefront in the toxicological area of cosmetics

MoviWear (Healthcare IT) (Canada)

It is the pioneer of the NurtureWatch and MoviWearMedical 5G remote vital signs monitoring platform. Its cloud-based virtual platform monitors one's vital signs, quickly alerting to changes in general health

Thermy (Medical Devices) (Mexico)

Its mission is to reduce the mortality rate from late detection breast cancer in Mexican women and around the world. Women prefer Thermy because it is painless, non-invasive, fast, comfortable, and non-radiant. It means 100% safe.

High Tech

Alfi (Financial Technology) (Mexico)

It is a technological platform and application for financial education and inclusion that connects everyone with the financial system in a free, fun, accessible and gamified way.

CompaSStage (Education Technology) (Mexico)

Its mission is to make art accessible to everyone. They believe in the power of art and creativity and seek to bring it to all of Latin America.

Dakko Inc. (Financial Technology) (Singapore)

It enables employers in emerging markets to interact with their employees through a comprehensive platform that provides information and access to a variety of health, wellness and financial products and services.

DATAR (Financial Technology) (Mexico)

Focused on Data Acquisition for the Insurance and Financial sector. They have tested the concept of reducing auto insurance fraud by inspecting the insured vehicles immediately after the insurance policy is issued.

DISCOVERIFY (Enterprise Software) (Spain)

It is a product discovery SaaS made for retail and e-commerce. Merchants can display their entire catalog in an innovative way.

goBox (Online Commerce & Markertplace) (Guatemala)

Online shopping platform that in alliance with Amazon, Ebay and Best Buy, users can know the final price of a product right at their doorstep.

Hackmetrix (Cybersecurity) (Mexico)

Its experts accompany and guide companies in their implementation and compliance with their automated security platform. In this way they enable them the ability to close deals and contracts that facilitate the growth and expansion they seek.

Keyboo (Online Commerce & Marketplace) (Mexico)

It is a market network for the corporate events industry. They have reduced the selection process to just 5 days.

Nibi (Online Commerce & Marketplace) (Bogotá)

Creators of an online platform that connects people, charities and companies, towards social and environmental action.

Ocular (Enterprise Software) (Chile)

Its video-service platform allows agents to receive calls, see in real time where the people they serve are browsing, see the person's screen, blur their background, see the record of each of the calls and connect to sources. company information.

Puntopartes (Online Commerce & Marketplace) (Colombia)

It is the first online marketplace for construction, mining, logistics and power generation equipment to sell spare parts online.

Silabuz (Education Technology) (Peru)

It is the first social learning platform designed to develop the digital talent of Spanish-speaking children around the world. Children interact by creating and sharing videos, tutorials, interest groups, projects, etc.

SlightPay (Online Commerce & Marketplace) (Argentina)

It promotes financial inclusion by offering a single credit for debit and credit cards at POS. Within the immediate integration platform, SlightPay drives the growth of the online store by increasing its average sales ticket.

Stereotheque (Online Commerce & Marketplace) (United States)

It's the marketplace and collaboration tool where anyone can find and hire creative teams on demand for a fraction of the cost and time.

Talentu (Enterprise Software) (Colombia)

They transform the way companies find and retain talent, automating 80% of the process and integrating an SAAS with market and network characteristics, creating a one-stop-shop solution.

Vaico (Internet of Things) (Colombia)

Develops technology solutions for complex data analysis and computer vision problems. They use deep learning, IoT, and cloud computing.

Social Impact

Different Learning (Education) (Uruguay)

It is a platform that encourages the digital inclusion of people with Autism and other neurological disorders.

Mully Lingua (Education) (United States)

It is a digital learning platform and marketplace where families and individuals can connect with their heritage, engage in language enrichment, and gain cultural awareness in large, small, or 1: 1 group settings.

Mutuus (Public Health) (Mexico)

It is the first digital healthcare membership in Mexico that gives you access to many of the best private hospitals in the country. They protect health and heritage.