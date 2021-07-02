Making Fitness the Epitome Of a Healthy Lifestyle

July 2, 2021 2 min read

Having a strong will and undwindling dedication to make it big in life and fulfilling all your dreams is not something that everyone possesses. And, in a world where everyone loves to be a food enthusiast, staying true to the road of fitness is another milestone to achieve. Acing this aspect is Amer Kamra, a bodybuilder and a business entrepreneur who brought forth the concept of giving online training to the ones who want to work on their physiques making the optimum use of technology in his domain.

A fitness enthusiast came up as a hope for people who were sad about shutting down gyms due to this pandemic. Having an entrepreneurial mind, Kamra came up with three online ventures: Hammer Fitness, LadytheFup and MantheFup. He has built extremely profitable businesses with over 25 members in the team. The entire business idea is based on making money online and making sure that this age of digitization is used positively in helping his business grow.

Speaking about fitness, Kamra said, “The world right now needs people to be fit and fortify their ways of living. If my prowess in the field can make even a little difference in someone’s life and guide them on the way to adopt a healthy lifestyle, then I’ll feel myself to have succeeded.”

Hundreds of millions of people will continue to seek health and fitness advice to manage their stress, poor eating habits, and overall health. With no end in sight to the lockdowns, virtual strangers began contacting him on a regular basis, wondering whether he would mentor them.

Thousands of fitness professionals lost their jobs and maybe their careers. As a result of Kamra's entrepreneurial imagination kicking into high gear, these people got hope again. He envisions bringing a ball-game change in the realm with this mindful approach of being a fitness enthusiast.

Not everyone is able to afford pricey home delivery cardiac equipment or daily personal instruction, but via Kamra’s expertise and effective techniques people will be able to get hands on result oriented programmes ensuring an optimum way of living.