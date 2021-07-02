On Decoding The Coding Mania

July 2, 2021 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Changes swept the world, be it COVID-19, or the digitalization of almost all sectors. The most impacted sector is the education Industry. E-learning was conceptualized with the purpose to provide ease of learning. In advent, Cuemath, the key to learning Mathematics and coding with easy learning methods and practices has evolved, and it has revolutionized the terms of remote learning and making Mathematics easy to all the students.

The e-learning platform has driven students Math e-learning to the next level and has transformed e-learning radically and exponentially.

We have also seen that during the era of digital marketing, the education industry has also seen a considerable amount of transition. There is immense potential in the online education industry that contributes to achieving sustainable growth for the students.

In the context, this platform enables the students to have an easy user interface and pointers to learn the toughest subject on the planet.

Given the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of students have switched to online learning. So whereas edtech used to be somewhat of an also-ran in the venture stakes, it has now become one of the hottest spaces on the planet. It’s therefore of little surprise that funding rounds are following.

Technologists have a long history of making grand claims that their innovations will supplant what has gone before – and in this year of all years, it is not difficult to see why edtech businesses are feeling upbeat. But Manan Khurma, chief executive officer and founder, Cuemath, insists his business does not have traditional educators in its sights. “Actually, we are disrupting the edtech paradigm,” Khurma says of the platform.

Khurma, told Entrepreneur India, about the germination of the whole concept for his platform and said, “While earning my engineering degree at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi, I taught math as a side project to kids preparing for the IIT entrance exams. However, I realized that most of these students struggled with certain concepts despite my best efforts to teach them. I figured that their struggles stemmed from a weak math foundation. After teaching over 10,000 students, I realized that children don’t struggle with Calculus because it is complex. They struggle because their fundamentals dating back to eighth grade and earlier were lacking. That inspired me to develop a Math learning system based on deep mastery rather than memorization. No other learning system in India was addressing the core issue of math mastery this way. That’s how Cuemath was born.”

The Cuemath founder notes that his one-line elevator pitch is to make the world’s children great at Math and coding, and create invincible problem-solvers who will go on to solve humanity’s biggest problems.

Several factors differentiate Cuemath from other nationwide after-school Math programs. First, they have a curriculum that covers math visually and that focuses on real-world examples rather than abstract concepts. Second, their teachers are trained to work 1:1 with students. Finally, the Cuemath program is personalized for each child and like to call it “the Goldilocks zone” of Math.

The Cuemath program is designed to build mathematical thinking and out of box thinking in students. The curriculum offers real-life examples to ensure that the child can apply mathematical thinking in real-life contexts.

He commented, “When math is taught visually, by distilling the core principle, we are able to chunk the concept in the student's mind, and they are then able to apply the concept in a new context. They see math as power and begin to love math. A student's logical thinking is built through the cueing mechanism that provides a student discovers the answers to problems using his/her analysis helped by cues from the teacher. Our inbuilt puzzle activities built out-of-the-box thinking in students as they require lateral thinking. Through consistent work, the student picks up all the above abilities.”

The thirty-six-year-old founder, champions the role that technology plays in his business and states that they have a customized learning program that adapts to each student’s learning ability in order to help them master concepts better. Cuemath’s learning method and state-of-the-art technology platform has the potential to reach and improve the lives of millions of children worldwide.

He further remarks, “The concepts are well explained with videos, simulations followed by adequate practice like spaced repetitions of concepts and exercises to enable students to refresh and retain them. The additional features such as story-based concept videos, interactive simulations, and interesting whiteboard activities keep the students engaged and interested, and hence they would be intrinsically motivated to continue with the program. Gamification is one hook that has been elaborately built into the system. Plus, there is an elaborate reward system that factors in the accuracy level of each completed sheet, the number of chapters completed, and so on. We do have additional hooks like exciting puzzles, games played on a whiteboard to keep students engaged and motivated.”

Cuemath is STEM certified and has been awarded as the best math program by ETR. The establishment claims to have taught more than 200,000 students and taught for more than 25 million hours, across 20 countries. Coincidentally, the pandemic resulted in phenomenal growth for them and remarkable growth coming from foreign markets like the USA. International students now constitute more than a quarter of their total learners on the platform.

Cuemath, a proprietary mathematics learning platform has recently closed a successful Series C funding of $40 million and now backed by Lightstone Aspada and Alpha Wave Incubation and Sequoia Capital India, CapitalG (formerly Google Capital), and Manta Ray, with the total funding amount of $67 million.

Khurma believes that his platform as a whole has achieved product/market fit and commented, “Math is a universal need. Every kid around the world needs to do Math. Therefore, every student is our target student. We are therefore creating our market and enhancing our market. And since Math is a basic global requirement, we get an edge over our competition. Our key markets are across 4 regions- North America and Canada; the Middle East, especially Dubai and Qatar; APAC; UK and Europe wherein the latter we have a strong business coming up. We are also getting demand from other regions outside these regions, like African and South American countries.”

Since they are Math-focused, Khurma aims to win the global Math market.