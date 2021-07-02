Facebook

Facebook launches Bulletin, a platform for freelance writers to get paid

This tool will allow you to publish paid or free newsletters that will be managed through Facebook Pay.
Image credit: Bulletin Facebook

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Facebook introduced a new platform called Bulletin , which seeks to boost the work of freelance writers so that they have a monetary reward in case their audience subscribes to their content.

According to Xataka , this tool will allow you to publish paid or free newsletters that will be managed through Facebook Pay .

The creators of audio and text content will be able to personalize their own website, giving them their own style, logo, name, color palette and with HTML elements, in addition to that, of course, their publications will appear in the news feed of the social network .

Each one of the authors will have access to additional statistics tools and all subscribers of the Bulletin “newletters” will be able to receive access to exclusive functions of the platform.

Currently, the Bulletin only works with a limited group of writers, but is planning to open its doors.

Facebook has committed to investing around $ 1 billion in the newspaper industry.

Learn more about Bulletin on the official site .

