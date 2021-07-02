Nintendo

How many employees does Nintendo have around the world?

The company shared its Corporate Social Responsibility report where it talks about its social work and the number of employees it has.
Next Article
How many employees does Nintendo have around the world?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Nintendo is a company that is mainly dedicated to creating video games, but it is friendly to the environment, so they recently decided to share their Corporate Social Responsibility report where they talk about their objectives, global operations and offers several details of the 2020 company .

Among those details, according to data reported by Level Up , we can find that Nintendo has 2,498 employees; on Nintendo of America it has 1, 256; in Nintendo of Europe GmBH there are 901; and Nintendo Australia has only 91 who are mostly women. All these numbers give a total of 6,574 employees around the world.

Men represent 254.3% of the 400% of the work team. In addition, Nintendo has 26 consolidated subsidiaries. The report presumes that this year, 2021, will be full of initiatives that make a difference by responding to society's expectations and making more people smile.

The company identified three priority areas to give smiles, actively engaging with its consumers, production chain and employees. With the main objective of caring for future generations with high quality products, optimizing the work environment with responsible mining, and accepting diversity by offering equal job opportunities.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
SAVE on an Entrepreneur Insider Membership

SAVE on an Entrepreneur Insider Membership


Use code SAVE20 through 7/5/21 to become an annual member for just $49/yr $39/yr. When you do, you’ll enjoy:

  • Full access to Entrepreneur.com, including premium content
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Nintendo

Today Is Super Mario Day - Here Are 5 Fast Facts You Should Know About the Iconic Character

Nintendo

Super Nintendo World Theme Park Is a 'Life-Size, Living Video Game'

Nintendo

Nintendo Profits Increase 505 Percent Thanks to Switch