Should You Buy Alien Abduction Insurance?

Every cautious entrepreneur has insurance for major medical expenses, life insurance and affiliation to the health system for any eventuality. But, did you know that you can also make sure if aliens kidnap you?

This Friday is World UFO Day , a date promoted by those who believe that "a world watches over us." Regarding the date, the insurance comparator Acierto.com explains what the policies that protect you are about if one day the aliens kidnap you.

"And nobody does anything"

The journalist Jaime Maussan , the main promoter of the investigation of the UFO phenomenon in Latin America, became popular with that phrase to refer to the extraterrestrial presence on Earth, but it turns out that perhaps you can do something to protect yourself. As the name implies, alien abduction insurance is a product designed to cover the insured's family in the event of being abducted by aliens (although they may also include other services). They work like normal insurance, paying a monthly premium and would last a lifetime.

The first company to offer services of this type was UFO Abduction Insurance Co. , in Florida in the early 1990s. In full boom of The X-Files .

According to sources consulted by Acierto.com, at that time it would have cost about 350 pesos and included coverage such as psychiatric assistance, protection against public derision and even compensation for the family if the alien ate you.

The most interesting thing about this piece of trivia? Thousands of people bought this policy.

Why buy abduction insurance

That said: why buy these policies?

"The main reason to subscribe an insurance against abductions is simple: that the life insurance usually does not take responsibility in case of disappearance ", they affirm from Acierto.com. In other words, there must be an official declaration of death so that the beneficiary can collect . In disappearances, as a general rule, 10 years are established. The moment death is declared, the person is no longer missing.

In any case, the usual coverage would be: psychiatric care, burns, transporter psychosis, alien pregnancy (in men and women), injuries from extraterrestrial examinations ... and the like. If we returned to earth, the lost wages would be compensated, and if the alien took our car, we would be replaced by another.

"The most curious thing about all this is that one of the requirements for a risk to be insurable is that it be possible," they point out from the Acierto comparator. That is, it is something real that may happen in the future. Something certainly doubtful in this case. In fact, it is difficult to find these products online. However, an uncertain and random risk would be ".

Other Insurers That May Have Abduction Insurance

Beyond UFO Abduction Insurance, other insurers would have marketed alien abduction insurance. For example, Goodfellow Rebecca Ingrams Pearson, from London, for 2,700 pesos a year. But it is said that he stopped doing so after almost 40 subscribers to this insurance died suddenly in 97 . Lloyds, for its part, estimates that it has about 60,000 such policies in the United States.

The Saint Lawrence Agency, for its part, would have provided a policy against abductions for about 234 pesos a month, with coverage of up to 10 million dollars. But it would have small print. For example, if we were kidnapped by aliens but we returned to earth, we would have to provide proof of kidnapping with an alien signature. In addition, it would have a trick: they would only pay $ 1 a year, so that it would take up to 10 million years to collect all the insured capital.