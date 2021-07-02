Licensing

Requirements and dates to process the new compulsory motorcycle license in CDMX

Semovi announced that motorcyclists from the capital will need a special license as of July 31.
Next Article
Requirements and dates to process the new compulsory motorcycle license in CDMX
Image credit: Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Ministry of Mobility (Semovi) of Mexico City, reported that as of July 31, motorcyclists must process a special compulsory license.

Valentina Delgado , director of Road Safety and Information Monitoring, mentioned that the process is necessary because the number of motorcyclists increased by 800% in the last five years and grew even more during the pandemic. In the last quarterly report of Mexico City Traffic Facts , 2,019 accidents involving motorcyclists were reported in March 2021. The number of motorcyclists who do not survive accidents has increased significantly in recent years, becoming the road group with the most Dead people.

How to process a motorcycle license in Mexico City?

There will be two types of licenses :

  • A1: It will work only to handle motorcycles and will cost 450 pesos

  • A2: It will work for those who drive motorcycles and private cars, it will cost 900 pesos

As for the normal license, obtaining it will require the person to accredit a theoretical and practical course. In addition to that, Semovi has not published information on how the procedure will be carried out. Those who already have the permanent type A license for cars and motorcycles will be able to continue using it and those who have the three-year license (A or B) will be able to use it until it expires.

Valentina Delgado also mentions that the purpose of the license is to be able to locate the population of motorcyclists and instruct drivers on the proper way to handle motorcycles to avoid accidents.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Licensing

Become a Product Licensing Machine Using These 8 Strategies

Licensing

Are You an Artist (or Artistically Inclined)? License Your Work: You'll Make Money.

Licensing

How to License Your Hit Idea to a Market Leader