Walmart will let its senior packers go back to work, under some conditions

This will happen when the epidemiological traffic light in Mexico is at the lowest level of risk for COVID-19.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Walmart México y Centroamérica will allow its senior packers to return to work. However, this will happen when the epidemiological traffic light in Mexico is at the lowest level of risk for COVID-19.

The company announced that it restarted its conversations with the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM) with the aim that older adults, who have their complete vaccination scheme, return to work as volunteer packers in their stores when the epidemiological traffic light is green.

In a statement, Walmart explained that they have been listening to their customers who have expressed their support for the return of volunteer packers, which had been suspended as a measure to prevent contagion by COVID-19.

Likewise, the retail chain recalled that buyers who prefer to continue packing their merchandise themselves will be able to do so with total freedom.

Since the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic began in Mexico, several preventive measures have been taken, especially to protect the most vulnerable population. Within them, the country's supermarkets withdrew their packers from the elderly.

Workers recently launched protests in Mexico City with the goal of being allowed to return. In this way, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was questioned in one of his conferences about the situation to which he replied that he would speak with the retail chain to find a solution.

