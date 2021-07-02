Zoom

Zoom will have automatic translation in real time to videoconferences after buying the company Kites

Video calling platform Zoom bought a German startup specializing in language translation using Artificial Intelligence.
Image credit: Getty Images vía PC Mag

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Video calling platforms and apps have taken on an unprecedented role since the arrival of Covid-19. One of the most important and popular is Zoom , which will now add a new real-time machine translation feature, after announcing the purchase of communications company Kites .

Through its official blog , Zoom announced that they are in negotiations to acquire the company Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions , abbreviated Kites . It is a German startup “dedicated to the development of real-time machine translation solutions” or MT, for its acronym in English.

Zoom said that the acquisition of Kites represents the possibility of eliminating the language gaps between its users. The project consists of creating a kind of virtual assistant operated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) , with live translation capabilities during video conferences .

“Kites's talented team of 12 research scientists will help Zoom's engineering team advance the field of TM to improve meeting productivity and efficiency by providing multilingual translation capabilities for our users,” explains the release.

"With our missions aligned to make collaboration seamless regardless of language, geographic location or other barriers, we are confident that the impressive team of Kites will be a perfect fit with Zoom," said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering at Zoom. .

Doctors Alex Waibel and Sebastian Stüker , co-founders of the project , explained that their technology began as a tool for translation within the classrooms of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

"Kites came about with the mission of breaking down language barriers and making fluid interaction between languages a reality of everyday life, and we have long admired Zoom for its ability to easily connect people from all over the world." Waibel and Stüker stated.

"We know Zoom is the best Kites partner to help us advance our mission and we are excited to see what comes next under their incredible innovation engine," added the creators of Kites.

Zoom added that they are analyzing the possibility of creating a Research and Development (R&D) center in Germany . This center would be the headquarters of Kites for the development and improvement of its tool. In addition, Dr. Waibel will work in the research area of the company and will specialize in the development of new MV technologies for service and user growth at Zoom.

