Mexico

Konfío buys its first company: the Astro digital platform

The Mexican fintech was already a client of Astro and with its absorption adds a team of eight professionals.
Image credit: Equipo de Astro / Cortesía

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Konfío , the digital financial services company for small and medium-sized companies ( SMEs ) in Mexico, announced the acquisition of the systems and the absorption of the talent of the Astro team, a platform created to centralize the management of digital operations.

"At Konfío we recognize that providing better solutions and experience to our clients requires having maximum efficiency processes that take advantage of cutting-edge technologies. In this sense, we find in Astro and its founders an extraordinary complement of capabilities and a high alignment of values", said Gregorio Tomassi, Director of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations of the firm in a statement.

The Mexican fintech was already a client and was already a client of Astro and with its absorption a team of eight professionals is added. Konfío integrates companies with no credit history into the financial system so that they obtain funds to boost their businesses. Recently, the Japanese bank SoftBank injected 100 million dollars to the firm.

