Sharpen Your E-Mail Skills

February 13, 2001 1 min read

How e-mail-savvy are you? Using e-mail effectively and professionally is essential to your company's bottom line. Experts recommend you include your real name as well as your e-mail address in your return address. This enables recipients to quickly identify you. Next, what impression is your e-mail conveying? Check your spelling, as typos are unprofessional and indicate a lazy and careless business owner. Also, remember that typing in all caps doesn't emphasize a point; rather, it means you're shouting. As in all business communications, avoid negative wording. Positive messages get better responses than negative ones. E-mail can be a powerful tool, so make sure yours is presented as professionally as possible.