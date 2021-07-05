Crowdsourcing Platform MyMobiForce Raises $1.42 Mn Pre-Series A Round Led By Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund

July 5, 2021 2 min read

Delhi-based MyMobiForce (Innotion Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) on Monday announced to have raised $1.42 million as part of Pre-Series A round of funding led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund with participation from Group of Angels led by Manu Iyer of Bluehill Capital, Acsys Investments and Ashutosh Agrawal (ex-Urban Company).

MyMobiForce is an AI-powered crowdsourcing Platform that empowers businesses to scale effectively by providing an on-demand Field Technical workforce in a plug-and-play fashion. The company provides services to marquee brands and so far has completed over 2 million jobs through the platform. MyMobiForce has a resource pool of 50,000 technical gig workforce across 8,000 pin codes in India.

“MyMobiForce has grown twofold during the COVID times and has managed to scale the operations to support over 100 customers. We will use the capital raised to skill and empower additional 20,000 service technicians across 10,000 pin codes,” said Dheeraj Khatter, Himanshu Kumar, and Kshitiz Saini, co-founders, MyMobiForce.

MyMobiForce was set up in 2018 by Dheeraj Khatter, Himanshu Kumar, and Kshitiz Saini. The company is working on a mission to transform the way technical field services are delivered globally, in that process MyMobiForce helps gig workers with work opportunities, employment enhancing training and access to financial products such as insurance, savings and micro Loans.

“India is still among the least penetrated flexi staffing markets globally with merely ~0.5 per cent of the workforce employed in a flexible manner as against 3-4 per cent globally. With the increasing formalization of the economy, GST, labor law reforms, COVID, and an increasing number of enterprises shifting to flexi-staffing, Crowd-sourced platforms are poised for the next leg of growth over the long term. We are really excited to partner with MyMobiForce; the company has built a world-class platform that allows businesses to digitally connect, skill, monitor, and empower field workforce to complete technical jobs,” added Sanjay Jain, partner Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund.