Third wave could of COVID could come from Baja California Sur

Summer tourism has affected the state, leading to 2,701 active cases, 1,698 deaths, and 300 daily infections.
Third wave could of COVID could come from Baja California Sur
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Baja California Sur (BCS) is experiencing the highest peak of infections since the beginning of the pandemic. The government asks that the population only go out to do "productive activities" since the hospitals are overflowing with patients. Victor George Flores, the State Secretary of Health , informed that the premises will have to return to only 40% of capacity.

Like Quintana Roo and Yucatán, the contagion can be attributed to tourism. Although there are local people who are taking the necessary measures to protect themselves, many of the people who go to visit act as if there is no risk when leaving. In BCS they have already declared Los Cabos and La Paz in critical condition, while three other municipalities are already reaching a very high level of contagion.

Clinic 25 in Cabo San Lucas only has 20% of its beds available. To help with the problem, 30 doctors and 9 nurses from CDMX were sent to install a mobile hospital. At the moment there are 354 people hospitalized, 144 of whom are intubated. Of those who are in the hospital, there are 11 who are under 19 years of age and three are intubated, but the majority are in the range of 40-49 years.

Manuel Miguel Romero, the head of Epidemiology at the BCS Health Secretariat, said earlier this month that it seems that the predominant variant in the state is Delta .


