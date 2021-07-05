They will open a school with a focus on entrepreneurship for young people from all over the world

July 5, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Global College (TGC) , an international school located in Madrid, announced that it will begin activities in September 2022 with the aim of being an educational benchmark in Europe.

This new educational center will train young people from all over the world with a focus on entrepreneurship and technology. The school will offer a two-year program in English for students aged 15-18, anchored in the International Baccalaureate Diploma and IE University's values of entrepreneurship, innovation, diversity, humanities and sustainability.

The Global College maintains a strategic alliance with IE University through 3 Institutional Centers: the Center for Entrepreneurship, the Center of Learning Innovation, and the Center for Health, Well-being and Happiness.

The institution will complement the traditional cluster of Anglo-Saxon and Swiss colleges , by offering pre-university training in Madrid, with boarding to attract young people from different countries and cultures. In this way, students will be able to take the prestigious IB Diploma Program in English in an international environment , while living an immersive experience in Spanish culture and language, for which they will also have specific programs designed by the school.

The College will select young people with an outstanding academic profile, with extracurricular merits and social commitment. It will guarantee cultural diversity , aspires to have students of more than 60 nationalities on campus with a balanced geographical distribution. It will promote and also socio-economic diversity , for which it will have a scholarship program to which 50% of the students will have access in the first 5 years of activity to attract exceptionally talented students.

To graduate, students must undertake entrepreneurial projects with real-world impact, contributing to sustainability, and mentored by mentors. They will visit companies and NGOs, meet founders of startups that the school will bring to the Campus, and publicly present their projects.

“ The pandemic has accelerated trends that we already detected. The jobs of the future will be global, digital and entrepreneurial. For this reason, The Global College will promote the development of creativity, resilience, an entrepreneurial character, critical thinking and an open mind to face the challenges of a global world and contribute to solving them in a sustainable way ”, Barry Cooper explains in a statement , director of The Global College.

The school's academic project is the result of 3 years of work by a team of independent experts and professors from IE University, who propose a highly personalized curriculum in which the school adapts to the student and not the other way around. Students will design their own training route, will freely select from more than 20 subjects and will have tutors who will advise them on their academic decisions, the choice of university and the orientation of their professional career.

Likewise, it will use hybrid methodology of platforms or LMS, digital and multimedia resources, synchronous and asynchronous sessions, collaborations and teamwork, both face-to-face and virtual, and the flipped classroom method.

The College's facilities, located in the heart of Madrid, are currently undergoing renovations and will have themed classrooms, entrepreneurship hubs, coworking areas, laboratories, a library and garden areas. The residence for foreign students is located a few meters from the facilities.

Finally, in line with the holistic vision of the student proposed by the TGC, it will have an extensive Wellbeing program to work on the physical, emotional and mental well-being of the students.

Thefor 1st Baccalaureate students in the 2022-2023 academic year will begin this fall. Candidates must prove a high level of English and will have to pass a personal interview and an entrance test to confirm their place.