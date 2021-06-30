Movistar wants to help reforest the Nevado de Toluca and other areas of Mexico with this initiative

June 30, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Movistar presents "A cell phone, a tree", the program through which it seeks to fulfill a single promise: plant a tree for each cell phone it receives to recycle. Anyone who wants to give their mobile phone a second life, plant a tree to capture carbon dioxide (greenhouse gases) and help reduce global warming can participate.

For this, they will only have to deliver their old equipment to a Movistar Service and Sales Center, or this year, thanks to the alliance with Recicla Electrónicos México-REMSA, they can recycle it nationally from their homes or the place they prefer. secure, entering from your device to https://app.juntaentregayrecicla.com.mx/#/home

“From Movistar México we want to invite everyone to join this initiative with which we are sure we will achieve great results, the more cell phones we receive for recycling, the more trees will be planted; these being of vital importance for the ecosystems, since an adult tree can absorb up to 150 kilograms of carbon dioxide per year, in addition to promoting the circular economy and the efficient use of natural resources by reincorporating this equipment into the production chain; on the other hand, we are going to help generate a social impact, as sources of employment and development of the communities where we will plant the trees and the collected waste will be recycled ”, said Ana de Saracho, director of Public Affairs, Regulation and Wholesale.

Great actions require great allies

With the support of Reforestamos México AC and Recicla Electrónicos México-REMSA, the company aims to reforest the largest number of hectares in the Nevado de Toluca, areas surrounding Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area, the main clean oxygen lungs for a of the most densely populated areas with the highest amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Likewise, the trees that are planted during the coming years will be monitored, cared for and maintained, in order to ensure their survival and contribute to the generation of jobs and the local economy of the inhabitants of the reforested areas.

"Programs such as" A cell phone, a tree "could help prevent hazardous waste from damaging ecosystems and affecting biodiversity, in addition, activities such as reforestation are of the utmost importance, so that our planet recovers millions of hectares in ecosystems. The current pandemic has highlighted the importance of conserving and sustainably using natural resources, recognizing that people's health is linked to the health of ecosystems. We invite all companies and society to adopt sustainable production and consumption patterns that promote a circular economy to achieve sustainable development ”, commented Abi Esmirna Márquez Silva, Governance and Climate Change Coordinator of the United Nations Environment Program , office in Mexico.