Sleep Tight

You <i>do</i> need it.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Working 18-hour days puts sleep at the bottom of many new entrepreneurs' priority lists. But, say the experts, you can't ignore your sleep or you'll end up in a vicious cycle. The more you stress, and the less you sleep, the more you're stressed.

If this sounds like you, you need to make sleep part of your strategic planning. A good night's rest helps maintain your good health and energy level, which can give you an edge in business.

Not everyone needs a solid eight hours a night. Determine how much you need to feel rested and at your best. Can't get to sleep? Focus on the benefits of a good night's rest. Remind yourself you need to garner the energy and enthusiasm to accomplish your tasks. Remember, your sleeping habits affect your business, either positively or negatively. Here's one case where if you snooze, you definitely won't lose-so use this holiday weekend to rest up.

