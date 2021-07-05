Vaccines

This is the new vaccination logistics in CDMX: Now you must take your printed file

We explain where and how to print your vaccination record.
This is the new vaccination logistics in CDMX: Now you must take your printed file
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Phase 19 of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-1 in Mexico City (CDMX) will begin this Tuesday, July 6 and until July 10, to begin immunizing people between 30 and 39 years of age.

This phase contemplates the vaccination of 1.2 million people, since not only will the first dose of the biological be applied to members of the millennial generation, but also the second dose will be immunized to people over 40 to 49 years old and those who are 50 laggards. to 59 years of age.

Change in vaccination logistics

Eduardo Clark, general director of the Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP), said at a press conference this Saturday that modifications will be made to the vaccination logistics to speed up the process.

Starting this week, the people who are going to receive the dose must take their printed vaccination record to know what the corresponding dose is.

How do I get my immunization record?

In order to keep your vaccination record you need:

  • Register at mivacuna.salud.gob.mx by entering the following information:
    • Enter the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)
    • Select the option "I want to be vaccinated"
    • Select the entity and municipality where you are currently living
    • Register zip code
    • Enter a phone number
    • Click on "Send" and then on "Save"

Image: mivacuna.salud.gob.mx

  • When you have completed this process, the page will give you the option "Vaccination record".
  • When you click it, a box will be displayed that will give you the option to open or save your file in PDF format.
  • You can save that file or print it immediately.
  • Bring this document with you the day you get the vaccine.

Image: mivacuna.salud.gob.mx

Eduardo Clark asserted that this change will help reduce vaccination time from one hour to 45 minutes.

“This means vaccinating about 17% of the adult population of the city every week in a single week, these are numbers, very high, numbers by far the highest in the country and that compete with some of the most successful strategies in terms of per capita vaccination of the rest of the world, said the director general of Government of the ADIP.

